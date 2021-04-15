"They are very secretive" - Nita Strauss on a "cool" unreleased WWE theme song [Exclusive]

Nita Strauss has performed live at WWE events on several occasions. Now, she looks forward to possibly getting an opportunity to create theme music for WWE Superstars. Interestingly, Strauss told Sportskeeda Wrestling that she did work on a WWE theme song a while ago.

Aside from her live musical performances in WWE, Nita Strauss is the current touring guitarist for Alice Cooper and also has a solo album - Controlled Chaos (2018) - to her name.

She appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, hosted by Sidney Pullar III this week. Strauss spoke on several topics, including Bad Bunny's WWE WrestleMania debut, Charlotte Flair's recent WWE RAW promo, and her thoughts on the new version of Roman Reigns.

Strauss also revealed that she worked alongside WWE's music team for a theme song that was, unfortunately, never released. She thought the theme music came out great and also wished the WWE Universe had received an opportunity to hear it:

"I did have a chance to write with some of WWE's music team quite a while ago, actually for a theme song for something that never ended up happening. So, I wish that had gotten used 'cause the song was really cool. I wish you guys could have gotten to hear it, and I hope I get a chance a write with them again in the future, because it came out great."

One of the baddest guitarists in the world, @hurricanenita is here to play our national anthem. 🇺🇸 🎸 #NXTTakeOver @alicecooper pic.twitter.com/0uHRl9N0mz — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021

Nita Strauss believes she can produce some great theme songs if WWE's higher-ups give her an opportunity in the future:

"I think what I do translates really well to wrestling themes because I write kind of like high-energy music. And WWE need something like aggressive, high-energy, for their performers to come out to. So I think I would do a good job, if I had the chance."

Advertisement

You can check out the latest edition of UnSKripted with Nita Strauss in the video embedded above.

Nita Strauss on why she can't reveal which WWE Superstar was the focus of her unreleased theme song

Nita Strauss with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34.

It seems like WWE fans won't know which Superstar would have been the focus of Nita Strauss's unreleased theme song.

Strauss told Sportskeeda Wrestling that WWE's secretive nature is why she can't divulge a lot of details regarding the scrapped project:

"I can't say. You know WWE, and they are very secretive about what they are up to. Trust me, I wish I could, because it was really cool. But if they didn't put it out, I don't think I can put it out either."

Advertisement

Thank you @TripleH and @WWENXT for carrying the torch of rock and metal!! It was an honor to get LOUD with you guys- let’s do it again sometime 🎸#WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/KF1j5VkHQC — Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) April 8, 2021

Legendary composer Jim Johnston is the man behind the most iconic WWE theme songs, but he was released by the company in 2017. Johnston appeared on UnSKripted last month, and you can check out that interview HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video. Also, make sure to subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel.