"Now he's shirtless Roman" - Nita Strauss on the new version of Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Both Nita Strauss and Roman Reigns have been associated with WWE over the past few years in different capacities. Strauss has performed live at several WWE events since 2018. The popular guitarist recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Sidney Pullar III.

In addition to her thoughts on the new Roman Reigns, she talked about various other topics like Bad Bunny's WWE WrestleMania debut and Charlotte Flair's recent WWE RAW promo.

Roman Reigns has reinvented himself as The Tribal Chief/The Head of the Table ever since he returned at SummerSlam 2020. On the second night of WrestleMania 37, Reigns successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship in a critically acclaimed triple threat main event. He defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan to accomplish this feat.

Nita Strauss gave Reigns a lot of credit for reinventing himself in WWE. She spoke about him in a lighthearted manner and highlighted his importance in the company:

"The Head of the Table — I acknowledge him [laughs], he's been acknowledged. I give a lot of credit to Roman for continuing to reinvent himself and create something interesting that's still sort of the same. Roman is always Roman. Now he's shirtless Roman [laughs]. I think that with everything he went through in his journey, I think it's incredible that he's come back in such a big way. He's such an amazing soldier for the company."

Roman Reigns standing with The McMahons.

Face of the company.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Ns4U7Lrzp8 — Five Star General Roman Reigns. (@AhYezzirReturns) April 11, 2021

Nita Strauss confessed that The Tribal Chief might not be the most exciting character of all time from her perspective. But she also applauded Roman Reigns for being an inspirational figure:

"Do I find it to be the most exciting and innovative thing that any wrestler has ever done? Maybe not. But I love that it's happening, and I love that for him, and I love that he is continuing to inspire kids all over the world to wanna go out there and fulfill their dreams and go out there and get in the ring someday."

"Because I think that that's what the 'Roman Reigns' of the company do. They inspire the next generation to come and do it."

Advertisement

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's full-length interview with Nita Strauss in the video linked above.

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since Payback 2020

Roman Reigns with his entourage.

At WWE Payback 2020, Roman Reigns defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman to win his second Universal Championship. After the event, Reigns embarked on an intensely personal rivalry with his cousin, Jey Uso.

The aftermath of their feud led to Uso's rise as a singles competitor, who also became Reigns' right-hand man on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns also conquered Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series and emerged victorious in a feud with Kevin Owens. While his title reign seemed to be in serious jeopardy at Wrestlemania 37, Reigns did not let a triple threat situation with Edge and Daniel Bryan hold him back.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns takes out Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal title!#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/p1YZxEtq2H — ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2021

Who do you think has the ability to dethrone the current Universal Champion in the long run?

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video. Also, make sure to subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel.