Famous guitarist praises Charlotte Flair's brutally honest WWE RAW promo (Exclusive)

Popular guitarist Nita Strauss has performed live for WWE on various occasions in recent years. She joined Sidney Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted this week. Strauss spoke about Bad Bunny, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's recent WWE RAW promo, among various other topics.

Charlotte Flair returned on the episode of RAW after WWE WrestleMania 37. Charlotte revealed her honest intentions during the show, claiming she doesn't steal any opportunities because she is the opportunity. The promo highlighted the character's unfiltered thoughts regarding her place in the women's division.

Later, The Queen also interfered in Asuka and Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania rematch to insert herself in the RAW Women's Championship picture, thereby showcasing her high and mighty roots.

Nita Strauss watched the latest edition of RAW with her boyfriend, Josh Villalta. Strauss revealed that they were both in awe of Charlotte Flair when she cut her promo:

"How great was Charlotte last night, though? Josh and I were watching [and went] like, 'Yeah!'. She really is so great at what she does."

Nita Strauss also believes that Charlotte Flair works best as a heel character on WWE television. The guitarist pointed out how Charlotte hasn't had a humble personality in WWE for most of her career:

"You know what's funny? When she said, 'This is the new Charlotte Flair, you know, I'm not apologizing for being the greatest anymore', Josh and I looked each other [and went] like, 'When did she ever?' She was never really like that modest, humble character. She's always been like, 'In your face, I'm the greatest.' She does it well, and she should, because she's great."

Advertisement

Do check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's full interview with Nita Strauss in the video linked above.

"Charlotte looked like a million bucks" — Vince Russo's reaction on Charlotte Flair's return to WWE

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo revealed his thoughts on Charlotte Flair's recent return.

He seemed quite positive regarding Charlotte's newsworthy promo. Here is what Russo had to say about the same:

"I have got to say this, Charlotte looked like a million bucks. She looked great, the outfit was great, it was very appealing, it was very sexy, she cut a very long promo though, about her not being at WrestleMania, there were a lot of mishaps and none of it was her fault. Then she ended it with a mic drop."

"Enjoy your title match that I should have been in!"



*mic drop*#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OJMZYPZZBf — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair's comeback? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the videos. Also, make sure to subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel.