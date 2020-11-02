NJPW Super J Cup 2020 announced for December 12th

With the Best of Super Juniors 27 set to begin, NJPW also announced the return of the Super J Cup. The tournament made its return last year after a three-year hiatus.

Super J Cup 2020 will be a special one-night tournament with eight participants over on the American brand of the promotion, NJPW Strong. The tournament will take place on Saturday, December 12th.

NJPW announced the eight participants for the Super J Cup 2020 during today's Road To Power Struggle event. The competitors will be 2019 Super J Cup winner El Phantasmo of the Bullet Club, Lion's Break Crown winner Clark Connors, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP, ACH, Blake Christian, IMPACT Wrestling's Chris Bey, ROH's Rey Horus, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, making his NJPW Super J Cup debut.

The winner of the Super J Cup usually receives the prestigious golden jacket. The winner also is in line for a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. This makes for some speculation on what the plans may be for Wrestle Kingdom 15.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship plans for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

The Best of Super Juniors 27 could mark the first time the winner of the tournament challenging for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15. However, the return of the Super J Cup 2020 may put a wrinkle into the plans and create a very interesting opportunity.

With NJPW announcing the two-night Wrestle Kingdom 15 events on January 4th and 5th, fans may very well get to see two Junior Heavyweight Championship matches on consecutive nights. The winners of the Best of Super Juniors 27 and Super J Cup 2020 could challenge for the title on either night or may even create a three-way situation.