'No Contact Clause' announced for WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE has apparently announced a No Contact Clause for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

This week's episode of the red brand is the go-home show before their next premium live event. With WWE Extreme Rules so close, many final preparations are expected for this week's show. One of these is an announced contract signing between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

Rollins and Riddle have reached a boiling point in their months-long rivalry on Monday Night RAW. They've exchanged personal insults in promo segments, and even faced off at WWE Clash At The Castle, but no end to the rivalry was found. The brawling continued, which led to the two being booked in a Fight Pit match for Extreme Rules.

Now, WWE is set to add another aspect to the stipulation on this week's RAW. The company announced that a No Contact Clause has been enacted, releasing the following message:

"As a result of repeated altercations, a No Contact Clause has been put in place, which dictates that if either of them puts their hands on the other prior to entering the Fight Pit this Saturday, they will be removed from the match immediately."

The Fight Pit match is set to take place on Saturday, October 8th at WWE Extreme Rules, and will feature former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier as a special guest referee.

What else is expected for this week's Monday Night RAW?

The contract signing between Riddle and Rollins is not the only thing that's been announced for this week's RAW.

It has also been revealed that Rey Mysterio will team with "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles to take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Styles has faced pressure to join the heel group recently and will look to further resist their advances on Monday night.

Bianca Belair and Bayley will also participate in a contract signing segment for their upcoming RAW Women's Championship match.

What do you think about the No Contact Clause? Are you excited for this week's Monday Night RAW? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

