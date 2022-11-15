"No denying it" - Bloodline member claims The Usos are the greatest tag team of all time after historic achievement 

The Usos recently made history by becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. This past Friday, they defeated The New Day in a tough contest.

Taking to Instagram, The Bloodline's Wiseman Paul Heyman labeled them as the greatest tag team of all time and that there was no denying the same.

In a recent Instagram story, Heyman also mentioned how proud he was of both Jimmy and Jey.

"I am so proud of The Usos. There is no denying it any longer. They are the greatest tag team of all time!" wrote Paul Heyman.

Bully Ray believes The Usos are the greatest tag team of all time

WWE legend Bully Ray recently claimed that The Usos are the greatest tag team of all time.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he mentioned that Jimmy and Jey accomplished this feat on their own, unlike The New Day which has three members in the form of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. He said:

"Well, I'm trying to figure out in my mind who truly is the better team. I got to give it to Jimmy and Jey because they did it on their own. It wasn't like any type of, you know, variation of Kofi, Xavier, and Big E,"

Bully then put Jimmy and Jey on the same pedestal as The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and other great tag teams. He added:

"It's always been about Jimmy and Jey just like it was always about Bubba and D-Von, just the way it was always about Matt & Jeff, Ax & Smash, Ricky & Robert, Bret & Davey. You name it. The Usos get the nod from me as the greatest tag team of all time right now in the history of the WWE."

The Bloodline is seemingly set to take part in this year's Survivor Series WarGames Match after Roman Reigns and co. were confronted by The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown.

