"No flop person", "Roman means well" - Wrestling world divided over Roman Reigns' action over the last few years in WWE

It is unbelievable for wrestling fans what the current Undisputed Universal WWE Champion, Roman Reigns, has pulled ever since his heel return at SummerSlam 2020.

Since his time in the Stamford-based promotion, Reigns has received massive boos despite being the world champion and headlining seven WrestleMania.

The Tribal Chief made his massive comeback and wrecked Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt to eventually become the Universal Champion and continue his supremacy for over 1000 days.

Reigns also took The Usos and Solo Sikoa under his wings to form a faction called The Bloodline. But the current heel version of the champion is based on emotional and mental abuse over the other members of The Bloodline.

After over three years, the stable found cracks with themselves and split into two parts at the 2023 Money in the Bank match. Jimmy and Jey Uso gave Roman Reigns his first pinfall in 1294 days.

But The Tribal Chief, on the last week of WWE SmackDown, explained to Jey that he was forced to become what he is today. This got the Twitterverse on polar opposite sides - taking Reigns' side for his action and against it.

Some WWE fans stated that Roman Reigns is a flop, manipulator, and fake person and that we should not believe his words.

On the other hand, some fans took the 37-year-old's side, stating he did nothing wrong and meant well to provide for his family.

Tommy Dreamer believes Solo Sikoa should take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

As mentioned earlier, the implosion of The Bloodline was evident during Night of Champions 2023. Jimmy and Jey Uso have already turned their backs on Reigns for his manipulation over the years.

Sikoa has not been around The Tribal Chief for that long and is new to the tricks of The Tribal Chief. While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE legend and ECW Original Tommy Dreamer said that The Enforcer could challenge and dethrone him at WrestleMania 40.

"Solo's getting over next level, and don't forget he's a brother as well, and he's just not the twin. And yes, he's the younger brother, but that's a whole other story if there is going to be [another Bloodline match]. This is Game of Thrones type of stuff, and if there's going to be an heir apparent, would I love to see it be Jimmy or Jey? Yes. But I think that heir apparent is Solo, and that could be at WrestleMania."

After the lengthy Tribal Court segment on WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso has issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for the title. Only time will tell if the champion will accept the 37-year-old star's challenge for SummerSlam 2023.

