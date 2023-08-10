"No one cares," "Worst title reign of all time" - WWE fans not convinced by current champion's historic run

WWE has built some solid champions over the past couple of years. Currently, many dominant champions are enjoying lengthy reigns with the top titles around their waists. However, fans believe Austin Theory hasn’t done enough in recent months.
Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley have been having dominant runs with their respective titles. However, Austin Theory has failed to impress his fans with his United States Championship reign.
The Unproven One’s last noteworthy title defense came against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Theory has failed to do anything remarkable since retaining his title against the 16-time World Champion.
Sean Ross Sapp recently posted about another record broken by Austin Theory. He noted that the WWE star has the longest United States Title reign since Dean Ambrose. He added that it's the third longest in 30 years and the seventh longest ever.
The stats did not seem to impress most fans. Theory has had a lackluster title reign, and fans reacted that no one cares about the 26-year-old’s title run.
Check out the reactions below:
WWE will need to book some good rivalries and matches for Austin Theory if they want to see him grow in the company and become a top star. He got a push early on the main roster but has fizzled away after top rivalries against Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.
It could be better for him to drop the title to some other deserving star in the coming weeks. The chase for the title could help him regain some momentum.
The United States Champion failed to impress at WWE SummerSlam
WWE booked Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal this year. Instead of giving Austin Theory a title defense at The Biggest Party of the Summer, the creative team made him one of the entrants in the Battle Royal.
LA Knight won the Battle Royal, resulting in a bit of humiliation for the United States Champion. That’s not all, as Theory did not even get an entrance for the Battle Royal, even though he’s a current champion.
His recent handling by the creative team suggests that the higher-ups are losing interest in him. Fans will wait to see how he rebuilds himself in the coming months. The creative team will need to ensure that he stays relevant.
Are you impressed by Austin Theory’s current title run? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
