"No one cares," "Worst title reign of all time" - WWE fans not convinced by current champion's historic run

WWE has built some solid champions over the past couple of years. Currently, many dominant champions are enjoying lengthy reigns with the top titles around their waists. However, fans believe Austin Theory hasn’t done enough in recent months.

Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley have been having dominant runs with their respective titles. However, Austin Theory has failed to impress his fans with his United States Championship reign.

The Unproven One’s last noteworthy title defense came against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Theory has failed to do anything remarkable since retaining his title against the 16-time World Champion.

Sean Ross Sapp recently posted about another record broken by Austin Theory. He noted that the WWE star has the longest United States Title reign since Dean Ambrose. He added that it's the third longest in 30 years and the seventh longest ever.

It's the third longest in the last 30 years, and the seventh-longest ever. He passed Ric Flair, Shelton Benjamin and Cesaro in the last couple of weeks. Austin Theory has the longest United States Title reign since Dean Ambrose.It's the third longest in the last 30 years, and the seventh-longest ever. He passed Ric Flair, Shelton Benjamin and Cesaro in the last couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/BxSNhUEibv

The stats did not seem to impress most fans. Theory has had a lackluster title reign, and fans reacted that no one cares about the 26-year-old’s title run.

Yusuf @XtremezDon @SeanRossSapp Up there with the worst title reign off all time

VG Rasta @vgrasta00 @SeanRossSapp I always forget about this guy

His run is so confusing. In theory (ha) he should be a superstar. What’s missing? Beat John Cena at Wrestlemania and then got a jobber spot at Summerslam.His run is so confusing. In theory (ha) he should be a superstar. What’s missing? twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s…

K.C. Richards @thelinedrive @SeanRossSapp Proof that it’s not the length that matters it’s what you do with it.

WWE will need to book some good rivalries and matches for Austin Theory if they want to see him grow in the company and become a top star. He got a push early on the main roster but has fizzled away after top rivalries against Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

It could be better for him to drop the title to some other deserving star in the coming weeks. The chase for the title could help him regain some momentum.

The United States Champion failed to impress at WWE SummerSlam

WWE booked Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal this year. Instead of giving Austin Theory a title defense at The Biggest Party of the Summer, the creative team made him one of the entrants in the Battle Royal.

LA Knight won the Battle Royal, resulting in a bit of humiliation for the United States Champion. That’s not all, as Theory did not even get an entrance for the Battle Royal, even though he’s a current champion.

Dwayne Paul @dwaynepaul06 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1cAbMpK25n Austin theory… the LITERAL United States champion, didn’t even get an entrance.. but LA Knight, AJ styles, and OMOS did, oh Hunter

His recent handling by the creative team suggests that the higher-ups are losing interest in him. Fans will wait to see how he rebuilds himself in the coming months. The creative team will need to ensure that he stays relevant.

