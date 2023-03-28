"NO ONE CARES" - WWE Universe slams current champion for putting John Cena on notice on RAW

Wrestling fans have shared their furious reactions after current United States Champion Austin Theory sent a message to John Cena on this week’s episode of RAW.

WWE aired a vignette this week on RAW. Austin Theory was shown cutting a promo in front of an empty arena. He asserted, referring to himself, that John Cena cannot see the future before his eyes.

The US Champion then told the Leader of Cenation that he would make him believe in him while making the fans stop believing in Cena.

However, WWE fans took to Twitter to side with the 16-time world champion and slammed Austin Theory, claiming nobody cared about him.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan said that WWE fans do not care about the 25-year-old star.

Some fans mentioned that the US Champion was in a room full of invisible Cena because of his infamous “You can’t see me” taunt.

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra Austin Theory cut a promo in a arena full of John Cena's!!! #WWERaw Austin Theory cut a promo in a arena full of John Cena's!!! #WWERaw https://t.co/rqYrD6RAXq

Other fans trolled Theory for cutting a promo in an empty arena, so the crowd would not boo him.

Fils Tuifao @filzthacreative @WWE @_Theory1 #WWERaw @JohnCena Bruh they really need him to cut the promo in an empty arena so he doesn’t get booed out the building 🤦🏾‍♂️ @WWE @_Theory1 @JohnCena Bruh they really need him to cut the promo in an empty arena so he doesn’t get booed out the building 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 #WWERaw

John Cena and Austin Theory will face each other for the first time at WrestleMania, with the coveted US Championship on the line. Seeing an admirer and an idol square off inside the ring would be thrilling.

