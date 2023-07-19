"No one’s paying the price anymore" - WWE Hall of Famer unleashes rant aimed at current crop of wrestlers

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is unhappy that the old breed of hard-working wrestlers seems to be dying out. Flair went on a rant about how the current generation of wrestlers have it easy compared to what he went through back in the day.

The Nature Boy remains one of the most iconic talents in WWE history. He's also one of the rare superstars who became a household name outside the company. Despite Flair's controversial exploits, he remains a part of wrestling and pop culture history.

In an interview with Fox News Digital to promote his new energy drink, Flair unleashed a rant directed toward current wrestlers. While he respects every superstar who gets in the ring to sacrifice their body, he's upset that many are not paying their dues enough.

"All they do now is go over there, practice and make money," Flair said. "I don’t know what else they do. No one's paying the price anymore, I will say that. Traveling 3,000 miles a week for 50 bucks a night and a hard-boiled egg and a pig’s foot, forget it. ... They don't have to do what I did in the '70s and all that bulls**t. I mean, nobody should've been treated like that. But they've got to live it, they've got to sacrifice it."

Flair last wrestled on July 31, 2022. He teamed up with his real-life son-in-law Andrade El Idolo and faced off against the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. While Flair announced that it was his last match, he declared several months later that he would never retire.

Ric Flair was the first two-time WWE Hall of Famer

Ric Flair was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 while still being an active wrestler. Shawn Michaels ended Flair's career the night after he went into the Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 24. However, The Nature Boy continued to wrestle in other promotions after that "retirement match."

Flair then became the first legend to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice in 2012 when The Four Horsemen were honored. It's also possible for Flair to be inducted thrice because Evolution will likely get a Hall of Fame ticket in the future.

The 74-year-old legend continues to be active on social media and in many different aspects of the entertainment industry. He also recently announced his new line of mushroom-infused energy drinks called Wooooo! Energy in partnership with Carma HoldCo and LGNDS.

Do you agree with Ric Flair's assessment of the new generation of wrestlers?

