"Nobody is gonna give a cra*" - Wrestling veteran gives his take on Bray Wyatt's current WWE run

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently slammed WWE for the booking of Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds joined the Stamford-based company in 2009. He spent nearly 12 years as an active competitor, during which he held the WWE and Universal Championships. Wyatt was eventually released from his contract in July 2021. After about a year of absence, he returned to WWE last October.

After a brief feud with LA Knight, Wyatt is currently feuding with Bobby Lashley. However, Mantell does not seem impressed by what the former world champion has done since his return to the company. The wrestling legend recently slammed WWE for how they are booking Wyatt.

"They hadn't really won the hearts and minds of wrestling fans of the world with Bray Wyatt because they were too slow getting into it. There was no substance to it. That fireflies and friends [the Firefly Funhouse] I never have gotten that in it. Even when I was there, I didn't think Bray Wyatt was that over other than the, you know, they turn their phones on when he goes to the ring, which is impressive if you're looking at it. But they sent him home which surprised everybody but then brought him back and I don't know what they're gonna do with him."

Mantell further spoke about Wyatt's on-screen character:

"I think it's one of those deals that they could keep doing this angle or this character until the cows come home, still nobody's gonna give a cra*," he said. [4:27 - 5:30]

Dutch Mantell believes a top WWE star could've recently walked out because of Bray Wyatt. Check out his comments here.

The former WWE manager is not a fan of Bray Wyatt

While many wrestling fans are fond of Bray Wyatt, Dutch Mantell is not one of them. The wrestling veteran has previously criticized the former Wyatt Family leader several times.

On the same episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager revealed that he would not buy a ticket to watch Wyatt perform.

"If I'm sitting in New York City right across from Madison Square Garden and they put Bray Wyatt on the card that would not make me go, certainly wouldn't make me buy a ticket. But it would actually kinda stop me from going. Because Bray Wyatt, I don't know what they thing they're doing with it. I think Bray is booking it himself. I think they have told Bray that you have such an internal feel for this character why don't you book it and then bring it to us. And I'm thinking, I don't get it. Uncle Howdy, I don't get it," Mantell said. [0:58 - 1:48]

Dutch Mantell says Bray Wyatt is "embarrassing" to watch right now. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes