"Nobody really wants to see that" - 45-year-old ex-WWE star rules out potential return

Former WWE Superstar Joy Giovanni recently addressed the possibility of her returning to the Stamford-based company.

Giovanni signed with Vince McMahon's promotion in 2004 after participating in the Diva Search competition. She spent nearly a year there before getting released from her contract in July 2005, alongside several other in-ring competitors.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Giovanni addressed her future with WWE, seemingly ruling out an in-ring comeback.

"I don't know, never say never but probably not. I'll say it that way, never say never but probably not. I could make a cameo in a different like (...) But am I gonna do a formal match? Let's be honest guys, I turned 45 five days ago. I have not been training for wrestling for the last ten years. So, I mean, I don't know, who wants to see that? Nobody really wants to see that. I don't think," she said. [36:32 - 36:55]

Joy Giovanni made a one-off return at WWE WrestleMania 25

Nearly four years after her release, Joy Giovanni made a one-off return to the Stamford-based company in 2009. She participated in a 25-Diva Battle Royal to determine the first Miss WrestleMania at WrestleMania 25.

During her interview with Ring The Belle, Giovanni disclosed that the company did not call her to participate in the match. Instead, she drove to a WWE show and asked to be invited to WrestleMania. The 45-year-old also pointed out that she did not prepare for the bout despite it being her in-ring debut.

"[Did you have time to prepare for it, because a lot of people don't realize that was your in-ring debut?] I know, crazy, right? I don't know if there was anything to prepare for. I mean I got tossed out of the ring by Santino [Marella] in drag essentially at the time. There wasn't really much to prepare for except to make my outfit," she said. [30:26 - 30:44]

