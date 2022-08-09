"Nobody is talking about this" -- Former WWE writer asks a controversial question about big returns in Triple H's regime (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo wants to know details about every previously released superstar who has returned in the last few weeks.

Triple H delivered an epic show at SummerSlam 2022 that earned him a lot of praise from fans who seemingly believed in his potential as the creative head. He has also booked massive returns on almost every show, starting with the aforementioned premium live event to the most recent edition of RAW.

Vince Russo discussed these comebacks on the latest Legion of RAW episode and asked if the previously released performers were brought back on lesser pay. He noted the "marks are too caught up" in seeing their favorites back on television.

"Nobody is talking about this because the marks are all caught in 'oh wow, Iyo Sky and Bayley, oooooh!' Here's what is hysterical to me, and I would love to know the answer to this. All the people from NXT that they are bringing back that they let go, right? How much less money are they coming back for? That's what I would love to know," said Russo.

However, he was more concerned about knowing if these superstars had taken a pay cut before returning and, most importantly, if that was WWE's plan all along.

"Tell me that, bro tell me that because I am telling you, Chris, I think that's a part of it. I think they let all these people go, and now they are bringing them all back for pennies on the dollar. I am telling you, bro. I want to know if these are people getting paid the same they got when they left," added Russo. [55:25 -- 56:21]

He further speculated that all the WWE Superstars who recently returned to the company are now being paid less than what they received before their release. You can watch the full episode below:

Dexter Lumis hijacked the final moments of WWE RAW

AJ Styles locked horns with The Miz in RAW's main event this week. The Phenomenal One picked up a victory after a grueling no-disqualification bout, but a mysterious man hijacked his victory celebration.

Styles noticed a man dressed in black clothes was involved in an altercation with security near the barricade. His face was briefly revealed during the struggle, and everyone found it was none other than Dexter Lumis.

The former NXT Superstar was released by the company earlier this year. But this week, he joined an exciting list of names who have returned to WWE under Triple H's administration. Lumis was seemingly portrayed as a stalker on the show, and it will be interesting to see what awaits him on the red brand.

What did you think of the cliffhanger involving Dexter Lumis on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

