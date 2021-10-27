"None of these guys have characters" – Vince Russo reveals major problems with RAW's main event (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was highly critical of this week's WWE RAW main event and spoke in detail about his issues with the match and the superstars involved.

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio battled it out in a Ladder Match on RAW to determine Big E's next opponent. The Monday Night Messiah emerged as the winner.

Vince Russo wasn't convinced with the bout as he believed that none of the superstars had any distinct characters. Russo joked about Seth Rollins' numerous gimmick changes and revealed why he isn't a fan of the former WWE Champion's heel gimmick.

The former WWE writer moved on to Kevin Owens and noted how the superstar isn't the prizefighter he used to be. As for Finn Balor, Vince Russo was confused about the former NXT Champion's Demon persona.

The outspoken personality noted that Rey Mysterio was more than a character and a bonafide legend. Russo said that most WWE matches, including the most recent RAW main event, lacked good stories to make them more effective.

Vince Russo stated that he'd witnessed way too many matches in WWE that were devoid of actual characters and compelling narratives.

Here's what Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone on the most recent Legion of RAW:

"The main event, they started the introduction at about 8:25, my time. I'm speaking on behalf of casual wrestling fans, okay? When you don't have well-defined characters, and we can go through everyone that is in that match."

Russo continued:

"Seth Rollins has had 27 character changes. I don't know what Kevin Owens is. He used to be a prizefighter. I don't know. I don't know what Finn Balor is. Sometimes he's a Demon; sometimes he's not a Demon. And Rey Mysterio is a legend, okay? That's because of Rey, not anything because of what Vince McMahon did. None of these guys have characters."

Russo further added:

"There is absolutely no story. If I've seen a zillion wrestling matches in my life, why in god's name would I sit here for thirty minutes and watch a match with no characters?"

You can watch the full episode of Legion of RAW below:

"What are we going to see in these matches that we haven't seen before?" asks Vince Russo

Vince Russo listed down a few commonly-used spots in Ladder matches and expressed his displeasure over the repetitive nature of WWE's bouts.

Vince also revealed that he usually does karaoke on his Twitch channel during the final 30 minutes of RAW, as he already knows what to expect from the show.

"What am I going to see during this match that I've never seen? Am I going to see a worked prop ladder bust in half? Oh my god! I've never seen that! Am I going to see somebody go through the announcer's table? Oh my god, what am I possibly going to see in the last 30 mins of this show that I haven't seen a million times before?

Russo added:

I don't care who wins. It doesn't matter who wins. So I spend the last thirty minutes [doing karaoke on Twitch]; you guys can join me every hour. What are we going to see in these matches that we haven't seen before? What?"

Did you enjoy the main event of RAW? Do you agree with Vince Russo's views regarding WWE stars lacking fitting characters?

