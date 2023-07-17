Bayley was injured today at the WWE SuperShow in Salisbury. She was involved in a match against Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Asuka, in a Fatal Four-way for the WWE Women's Championship. After the injury, the match was cut short with Asuka getting the roll-up win to end it. Fans have since reacted to it.

Bayley was then helped to the back by medical personnel, who checked on her in the ringside area.

A video emerged of what happened at the event showing that Bayley was prone in the ring with Jessica Carr throwing up the X-sign.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



(cc



Prayers up for Bayley, referee threw up the ‘X’ sign as she was lying in the ring holding her knee, stopping the match & assisted backstage, at tonight’s WWE live event(cc @legit_rko

A fan immediately voiced everyone's thoughts.

"NOOOOOO F**K."

Meanwhile, Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince was also injured over the weekend. Another fan was concerned about the spate of injuries that WWE was seeing.

Another fan commented on how Bayley's luck just was not working out at this time and said that she could not catch a break. Meanwhile, others were just hoping that she was not too hurt, and it was simply a sprain.

This is not the first time that Bayley has hurt her knee either, and a fan was concerned that she had hurt the same knee again, in which case the injury could be far more serious.

Another fan stated that they realized the need for live events and house shows for WWE, but with stars getting injured the way they are, it might be time to ease things back for WWE a little.

Bayley has had a serious injury to her knee before this

The star had suffered a torn ACL while training at the Performance Center in July 2021. She ended up missing 13 months as a result of the injury and only returned at the July 2022 SummerSlam event. She would return to the ring a month after that.

This long injury has given fans more reason for concern about the injury when it surfaced. Hopefully, the same knee has not been affected, and even if it has, it's not too serious.

She has provided an update saying she's okay, and she was seen walking out of the show while limping. Hopefully, that's the case even after further doctor checkups. It remains to be seen whether she will miss any time from WWE TV as a result of the injury.

She had just started up a feud with Shotzi Blackheart, cutting her hair on SmackDown, which led to the star shaving her head.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here