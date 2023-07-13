"Nope," "Hell nooooo" - Fans react to former WWE Superstar wanting to return for new romantic angle with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is quite a popular star in WWE at the moment. She has attracted the attention of many fans and has been in the middle of one of her best runs in the company.

During this, she has been a part of the Judgment Day, but it's her relationship with Dominik Mysterio that has caught the imagination of the fans. Now, former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth has proposed a romantic storyline with her for himself.

Ellsworth is no stranger to working with other female stars in WWE in the past, with him working with Carmella and even helping her become the first-ever Money in the Bank winner. He was paired with her as a sidekick for quite a while.

The former WWE Superstar appeared on Hannibal TV, where he spoke about becoming Rhea Ripley's love interest if he returned to WWE.

"In WWE, I would love to do something with Rhea and Dom just because I think the fans would be entertained by it, if the Ellsworth character came in and he's trying to get with Mami [Rhea Ripley] and Dominik's getting p****d off. I think about the fans. I think fans would be entertained by that."

Fans were quite surprised to see Ellsworth saying this, and they ridiculed the idea. Overall, fans are quite attached to Mami's dynamic with Dominik Mysterio, and it appears they feel that Ellsworth does not fit that same dynamic at all.

Check out the reactions below:

Some of them were clear about what they thought about the idea of Ellsworth returning and pairing up with Rhea Ripley in any sort of romantic storyline.

Another fan commented that he was also interested in going to WWE and becoming Rhea Ripley's love interest, clearly mocking Ellsworth.

On the other hand, a fan felt that Ellsworth should return if Nia Jax did and be in a relationship with her instead.

Finally, it came to what fans were all thinking, Ripley and Mysterio's chemistry was too good to do something like this.

Rhea Ripley recently gave herself a new nickname after making WWE star Sheamus her profile pic

Ripley is ruling the roost in WWE and doing what it takes to remain there. One thing she has done is become the center of conversation.

After Sheamus recently posted a picture of him with his hair combed down and wearing dark gear, she commented on it, asking why he looked like her. Since then, she even made that picture her profile picture.

After Sheams reacted to it, she commented again, saying she was the "Celtic Mami."

