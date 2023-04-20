“Not your childhood fantasy” - Trish Stratus has some harsh words following WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus sent a message to her fans following her appearance on WWE Raw.

Stratus filled in for the injured Lita in the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles match with Becky Lynch against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last week. However, she was pinned to lose the titles and attacked Lynch afterwards.

The 47-year-old legend explained her actions on this week's episode of WWE Raw. She attacked "The Man" because she didn't want anyone to re-write history because she started the women's revolution. She also called herself the greatest of all time and wanted to make sure that no one forgets about it.

Stratus also posted an image of her attire on Monday, captioned:

"Not your childhood fantasy."

Stratus' heel turn was rumored even before WrestleMania 39. When it finally happened, though, most fans were left in shock. Stratus reverting back to her heel look from the 2000s surely feels nostalgic for fans who grew up watching her. It's clear, however, that she no longer considers herself that childhood fantasy.

Will Trish Stratus compete at Backlash?

Trish Stratus

WWE Backlash 2023 will be in San Juan, Puerto Rico and is less than three weeks away. With Trish Stratus attacking both Lita and Becky Lynch last week, will she compete at Backlash?

As of now, there don't seem to be any plans for Stratus to have a match at Backlash. She's rumored to be facing Lynch at SummerSlam, which is still four months away. However, WWE could always book a match between Stratus and Lita to further the storyline.

It should also be noted that both Hall of Famers wrestled each other in WWE's last event in Puerto Rico 18 years ago. Stratus defeated Lita to win the Women's Championship. Lita suffered a torn ACL during the match.

How old were you when Trish Stratus was at the top of the women's division? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes