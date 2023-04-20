"One of these days" - Trish Stratus believes she can repair her relationship with WWE Hall of Famer

Trish Stratus believes she can repair her friendship with a WWE Hall of Famer after she attacked her backstage on a recent edition of RAW.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the April 10th episode of WWE RAW. Lita was originally scheduled to be in the match but was attacked backstage by an unknown superstar. Liv rolled up Stratus to win the tag team titles.

After the match, Trish turned heel and attacked The Man. During this week's episode of RAW, the Hall of Famer revealed that she was the one who attacked Lita as well.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Stratus was asked where her friendship stands with Lita at the moment.

"On different levels I suppose is maybe the answer for that one," said Trish Stratus. [00:04 - 00:07]

Wrestling legend Mickie James asked Trish if she was still best friends with Lita. The 47-year-old claimed that maybe they could be pals again someday, but right now, she is focused on The Man.

"I mean, yeah we can be, I guess, one of these days. But right now, I needed her to slip aside. And like I said, I needed to make sure that Becky knew that it was me [who attacked her]," added Stratus. [From 00:13 - 00:25]

Trish Stratus explains why she attacked Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus sent a cryptic message ahead of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW but wound up making the trip to Little Rock, Arkansas, to explain her actions.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, the Hall of Famer took full credit for the women's revolution in the company and claimed that Lynch wasn't showing her enough respect.

Trish added that she is not Becky's friend and will never be a sidekick. The Hall of Famer claimed that she is the greatest of all time and is back to make sure nobody forgets it.

A match between Stratus and Lynch will certainly create a lot of buzz for an upcoming WWE premium live event. Only time will tell how Lita will get her revenge on Trish moving forward.

