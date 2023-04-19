Revenge on a Hall of Famer, devious plan - 5 things that could happen when Lita returns to WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita was attacked backstage during last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Trish Stratus offered to take Lita's place and teamed with Becky Lynch in their Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Liv rolled up Stratus to capture the tag titles and Trish turned heel after the match. Stratus attacked Becky last week and admitted last night on the red brand that she was the superstar who attacked Lita as well.

Listed below are 5 things that could happen when Lita returns to WWE RAW.

#5. Lita could attack Trish Stratus on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus admitted that she was the one who attacked Lita and gave an interesting reason for doing so. The 47-year-old claimed that she was responsible for the women's revolution in WWE, and thought that Lita was getting too much credit.

Lita will likely have revenge on her mind when she returns to RAW and could try to attack Trish backstage. WWE official Adam Pearce already has a lot to deal with but should be on the lookout for an angry Queen of Extreme during the next few episodes of RAW.

#4. She could issue a challenge to Trish Stratus

This segment isn’t talked about enough - it’s a sensitive topic - but they rolled with it like pro’s Last night on #WWERAW , Trish Stratus commanded the crowd - but #OnThisDay in 2005 the unforgiving MSG crowd turned on Lita and Trish had to play off the whole segment.This segment isn’t talked about enough - it’s a sensitive topic - but they rolled with it like pro’s twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Last night on #WWERAW , Trish Stratus commanded the crowd - but #OnThisDay in 2005 the unforgiving MSG crowd turned on Lita and Trish had to play off the whole segment. This segment isn’t talked about enough - it’s a sensitive topic - but they rolled with it like pro’s twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IFQ3ZkM2J8

WWE has two premium live events next month and a grudge match between the two Hall of Famers would create a substantial amount of buzz. Backlash and Night of Champions will take place in May, with the latter emanating from Saudi Arabia.

Stratus and Lita could have a match at either event, with Becky and Trish eventually having a showdown at SummerSlam or another date. The two legends have proven that they can still go in the ring and could be a marquee match at a premium live event next month.

#3. She could try and convince Becky Lynch to focus on the Women's Tag Team Championships

The 48-year-old recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and claimed that her goal was to help elevate the women's tag team division as champions. She didn't get a chance to do that due to the attack by Trish Stratus and it would make sense for her to immediately go after revenge on the Hall of Famer.

However, if the goal is to elevate the women's tag team division, she should try and convince The Man to remain focused on getting the titles back from Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The former Women's Tag Team Champions can get their revenge on Stratus after they win the titles back.

#2. The former Women's Tag Team Champions may challenge Trish Stratus to find a tag team partner

Instead of challenging Trish to singles matches, the former Women's Tag Team Champions could force Stratus to find a tag team partner. Her promo on last night's RAW was very self-indulgent and likely didn't ingratiate herself in the locker room backstage.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions may challenge Trish to find someone that wants to team up with her in a match at a premium live event. It would be fascinating to see who would want to team up with her after she took credit for the entire Women's Revolution in WWE.

#1. She could be working with Trish Stratus

Another possibility is that the attack last week was faked to try and trick Becky Lynch. She could be working alongside Trish Stratus to teach the younger generation of wrestlers a lesson. The attack wasn't shown on camera, so it is possible that it was faked to betray Becky Lynch.

The Hall of Famers may believe that The Man is full of herself and orchestrated a plan to humble her. Becky Lynch could be walking into a trap when she returns to WWE RAW.

