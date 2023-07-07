"Not even close"- Veteran does not believe that Seth Rollins' rivalry against top WWE name is a great storyline (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins was Cody Rhodes' first opponent after the latter jumped ship to WWE. The two clashed at WrestleMania 38 and went on to have a lengthy feud, but former writer Vince Russo believes their rivalry is not close to Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart's legendary feud.

The Visionary and The American Nightmare engaged in a memorable feud in 2022. They squared off thrice, with the former AEW star emerging victorious every time – including at Hell in a Cell 2022, where Cody won despite having a torn pec. The two once again came face-to-face on this week's RAW before Brock Lesnar returned to attack Rhodes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo dismissed the feud between the two as a great rivalry.

"Bro, please. No, Seth vs. Cody is not Bret vs. Shawn. Not even close. I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt, the Bloodline is the top ten storyline even though I think I could rattle off ten storylines over the course of history that’s better, but I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt. Seth, please, not even close, not even in the same conversation."

The former WWE head writer continued:

"Like seriously, I’m not even gonna entertain that one and you know, you wanna say top ten, I could rattle off the top of my head. Hulk-Andre, we could talk about the Mega Powers, we could talk about Austin-McMahon, we could talk about the NWO. That’s off the top of our heads, not even going back to the Bruno years. You could talk about the Hulk and Sheikh," Vince Russo said. (42:42 – 44:19)

Seth Rollins continued his rivalry with Finn Balor on WWE RAW

Being the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins is a marked man in WWE. The Visionary promised to be a fighting champion before winning the title and has stood up to his words ever since lifting the big gold belt at Night of Champions.

Other than defending his title against the likes of Bron Breakker and Damian Priest, Seth Rollins has also been embroiled in a feud with Finn Balor over the last few weeks. The two had a match at Money in the Bank where Seth came out on top, but that was not the end of the rivalry. The Prince once again attacked Rollins after his match against Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.

This also widened the cracks within The Judgment Day as Damian Priest was looking set to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase before Balor attacked the champion.

