"Not even Cody got this hype back," "It's pretty obvious" - Fans believe WWE has already done more for Jade Cargill than Cody Rhodes

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to compare the signings of former AEW names Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes.

Cargill recently parted ways with AEW after becoming one of the most popular stars in the company. She was also the longest-reigning TBS Champion, holding the gold for 508 days. WWE recently announced the much-awaited signing of the megastar.

Since the announcement, the Stamford-based company has posted a lot of updates about Cargill, including pictures and videos from her Performance Center visit.

One fan quickly noticed these posts and asked Wrestling Twitter if they could recall the last time WWE promoted a new signing as much as Jade Cargill.

"When’s the last time they’ve promoted a new signee this much?" the fan wrote.

Fans started commenting on the post as they believed the company had already done more for her than they ever did for Cody Rhodes. One Twitter user wrote that even Rhodes' arrival wasn't surrounded by this much hype.

A fan wrote that it was evident that the Stamford-based promotion was expecting big things from her signing.

Another fan thought Cody Rhodes was not promoted as much as Cargill.

One fan believed Cargill was getting so much hype from the company because she came from AEW.

A fan wrote that Cody Rhodes was never promoted this much because the company wanted it to be a surprise until WrestleMania 38.

One Twitter user wrote that Ronda Rousey got this much hype from WWE after her surprise debut at Royal Rumble, but Jade Cargill had been receiving it even before her debut.

Cody Rhodes was a big reason why Jade Cargill signed with WWE

In a recent interview with David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide on The Masked Man Show, Jade Cargill hailed Cody Rhodes as a phenomenal man and a star athlete.

Cargill also said that The American Nightmare was a massive reason behind her decision to jump ship to World Wrestling Entertainment.

"He was top three and not third. He is a phenomenal man. I've seen what the business did for him, I've seen him be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn't see any difference for myself. He was one of the guys that led me to a great decision."

Jade Cargill recently teased how she could make her debut in WWE, encouraging fans to keep an eye out for it. You can read more about it here.

