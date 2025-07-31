"Not felt good" - Drew McIntyre breaks silence on missing WWE SummerSlam with an update

Drew McIntyre has been stuck in the United Kingdom, with the star talking about potentially missing WWE SummerSlam. The star has now provided an update, revealing what will happen at the PLE.McIntyre was stuck in the UK after a mix-up with his passport led to him not being allowed to re-enter the US. This came with the star saying that he might even miss SummerSlam if he was not allowed back. WWE's legal team got involved in the matter, and reports emerged that it should be solved, although there was talk of the star still potentially missing the Biggest Party of the Summer.Now, in a video on X, Drew McIntyre appeared and talked about how he was not feeling good about the matter, and mainly targeted The Miz, saying that he was selfish for trying to take McIntyre's spot when he was stuck outside the country. However, there is no longer a need.&quot;I just got a nice little workout in. The past few days, my phone has been exploding with text messages, direct messages, phone calls, everybody looking for an answer to leak it somewhere, I'm sure, rather than actually checking if I'm okay. So the update is here. Really wasn't looking good. It's not felt good. I've seen Miz. A little selfish of you, offering to take my place. Mike The Miz... Mizarch? Is that the last name? Missionary Mike? It doesn't matter, I've got an update for you, Mike, the answer is...&quot;Logan Paul appeared next to him immediately, and then shed light on the fact that McIntyre was now back in the country. Thus, the latter will not miss SummerSlam.&quot;Hell no. Thinking about partnering with the Miz? I've got a Scottish Warrior, stupid.&quot;The star clarified that he was back in the USA and that Logan Paul had more powerful friends than Jelly Roll. He went on to say that Randy Orton and Roll were in trouble now that he was back.The real reason WWE star Drew McIntyre was stuck in the UKAccording to a report from Dave Meltzer, Drew McIntyre was stuck in the UK due to an issue with the passport he had taken. He was not allowed back into the country over that.&quot;WWE legal is working on getting Drew McIntyre back in the U.S. by Saturday for SummerSlam. Basically, he brought his U.K. passport with him since he was going to the U.K. after Smackdown to a wedding. When he went to come home, they didn’t accept the passport, saying he was a U.S. citizen, not a U.K. citizen. That was the last we heard but was told WWE is working on it. I certainly expect it’ll be cleared up shortly,&quot; Meltzer revealed.The WWE legal team appears to have been successful, and the star is now back in the country once again.If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.