Real reason Drew McIntyre has not been allowed back into the USA before WWE SummerSlam - Reports

The real reason for the issues surrounding Drew McIntyre's return to the United States has finally been revealed. A report has emerged regarding the situation and the actions being taken to rectify it at this time, with SummerSlam looming.Drew McIntyre updated fans that he could miss SummerSlam as he was stuck outside the country ahead of the event. There has been talk of WWE replacing him in the match.As per a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's legal team is currently working on getting Drew McIntyre back to the United States. The star had taken his United Kingdom passport with him as he was going to the UK after SmackDown. He had to attend a wedding. When he was coming home, however, he faced an issue, as they did not accept his passport, claiming he was no longer a citizen of the UK.&quot;WWE legal is working on getting Drew McIntyre back in the U.S. by Saturday for SummerSlam. Basically, he brought his U.K. passport with him since he was going to the U.K. after Smackdown to a wedding. When he went to come home, they didn’t accept the passport, saying he was a U.S. citizen, not a U.K. citizen. That was the last we heard but was told WWE is working on it. I certainly expect it’ll be cleared up shortly,&quot; Meltzer revealed.WWE is currently working on getting McIntyre back in the country. It is expected that the issue will be cleared up before SummerSlam on the weekend. Triple H even chose to provide an update on RAW by advertising himself for the show.