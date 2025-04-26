"Not for Heyman's talk ability"- Real reason why The Wiseman and Seth Rollins joined hands in WWE revealed by veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran believes Paul Heyman offers more than just mic skills to sell his alliance with Seth Rollins. The Wiseman and The Visionary joined forces at WWE WrestleMania 41 last weekend.

Ad

In the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long told host Mac Davis that the Triple H-led creative team didn't pair Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman just because the 59-year-old was brilliant on the mic. The veteran added that it was due to Heyman's ability to draw heat.

"That's really not why they got them together; not for Heyman's talk ability. They got them together because of Heyman's [ability to draw] heat," he said.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere on the podcast, the former SmackDown GM revealed if he was shocked to witness Paul Heyman betray both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 Night One.

"No, because that's what Paul Heyman does. He's a genius at that kind of stuff. Okay, so that didn't surprise me at all. Paul can sell you a water fountain, I'm telling you." [From 15:30 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Heyman appeared on WWE RAW after WrestleMania alongside Rollins to address their newfound alliance. However, the duo was interrupted by Punk and Reigns. Later, Bron Breakker arrived to fend off the attack. Fans will have to wait to see what's next for the trio.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manik Aftab Manik Aftab writes Exclusive articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s WWE division. A BA (Hons) in English Literature helped him improve his writing skills before starting his career as a pro wrestling writer.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Aftab worked for Ringside News and The Sportster, where his wrestling articles and feature pieces consistently ranked on the first page of Google SERPs.



He prioritizes accuracy, relevance, and ethics in his reporting by conducting thorough research, verifying sources, and adhering to professional journalistic standards.



While Aftab’s favorite wrestler in AEW is Hangman Adam Page, he doesn’t have a favorite in WWE yet. However, he considers Stone Cold Steve Austin to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. His earliest memory of watching pro wrestling was when The Rock faced The New Age Outlaws in a handicap match, but it was the John Cena vs. Edge match from Unforgiven 2006 that got him hooked. If given the chance to manage a star from the Attitude Era, he would choose The British Bulldog, as he believes Davey Boy Smith was a terrific worker and could've benefitted from having a mouthpiece for his lack of mic skills.



When not watching pro wrestling, Aftab enjoys reading science fiction and watching anime. Know More