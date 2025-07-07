Not John Cena, Cody Rhodes, or CM Punk; WWE chooses 39-year-old star at #1 spot

WWE recently chose a popular 39-year-old star ahead of John Cena, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes in their latest social media video. It is none other than former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

After making a huge name in the Stamford-based promotion's tag team division alongside his brother, Jimmy Uso, Jey has become a major singles star in recent times. The Yeet Master received a massive push from the Triple H-led creative team this year as he won the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41. However, the OG Bloodline star recently dropped the gold back to The Ring General.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently uploaded a video on YouTube, showcasing their top 10 list of the greatest entrances today. The company snubbed several big names for Jey Uso, putting his entrance at the number one spot. This is well deserved as the crowd goes wild whenever The Yeet Master shows up on TV.

The second spot went to Cody Rhodes. However, the biggest surprise was John Cena's entrance at the number 9 and CM Punk's coming in last.

"Watch the 10 most spectacular WWE Superstar entrances today, featuring Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Jade Cargill, and more," the company wrote in the video's description.

Tommy Dreamer wants WWE to keep pushing Jey Uso

During a recent edition of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer said that he believed Jey Uso had lost in the mix after his World Heavyweight Championship loss to Gunther.

Dreamer highlighted that The Yeet Master received one of the biggest pops of the night at last week's RAW and believed the Triple H-led creative team should not drop the ball with a babyface like him.

"Jey Uso's been lost in this mix, and his reaction in Pittsburgh [June 30 episode of RAW] was one of the loudest I've ever heard, and I don't see new merch for him, and I'm like do not drop this ball with Jey because WWE for years, and pro wrestling for years, but especially the WWE, is fueled by babyfaces and merchandise."

Jey Uso will be in action against Bronson Reed on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

