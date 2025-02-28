NOT John Cena! Former WWE Champion to win the Elimination Chamber; believes Chris Van Vliet

WWE's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is only a day away. Wrestling interviewer and popular podcaster Chris Van Vliet shared his prediction on who he thinks will win the six-man gimmick match at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, and it's not John Cena.

The competitors for the Men's Elimination Chamber are Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Cena. The winner will receive an Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On his AskCVV edition of the INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet predicted that former WWE Champion CM Punk would win the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He also hinted at a deeper storyline beyond the surface.

In a previous episode of the podcast, Vliet claimed that The Franchise Player would likely not win the six-man match and suggested he would continue to face challenges.

"If I were to pick a winner here, I think it's CM Punk. But, I think there's a little more to this story than we're seeing right now," CVV said. [From 08:18 to 08:30]

Check out the podcast below:

WWE legend explains why John Cena will lose at Elimination Chamber

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of The Cenation Leader winning and going to The Showcase of The Immortals.

Dutch Mantell questioned the appeal of a John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania, suggesting The American Nightmare would win. The former WWE manager indicated that Cena's victory would only make sense if it's booked as his final match.

"I don't know how it works. It doesn't really grab me, but if Cena could do some really really deep interviews about it because what your first thought when you hear that Cena and Cody Rhodes are going to have a match? Who's going to win? But first thing you say is that Cody's gonna win unless something gives you the feeling that Cena is really going to tip is his last match, if he wins what happens then?"

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what Triple H and his team have in store for fans as they await which WWE Superstar will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42.

