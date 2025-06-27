Not John Cena, Roman Reigns or Charlotte Flair: The Undertaker heaps praise on top WWE star: "One of the finest in-ring performers of this generation"

The Undertaker recently praised a WWE Superstar for being one of the finest in-ring performers of this generation. However, it's not John Cena, Roman Reigns, or Charlotte Flair.

On a recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, Bron Breakker discussed a variety of topics about his life and career. Breakker opened up about his current position as a member of Seth Rollins' group.

The Phenom explained that Breakker is in good hands because he'll be learning from Paul Heyman, who is one of the greatest minds in wrestling history. He added that being under the tutelage of Rollins would benefit him due to The Visionary being one of the finest in-ring workers of this generation.

"What an opportunity for you because I think Seth is probably one of the finest in-ring performers of this generation," The Undertaker said. [From 49:52 to 50:02]

Seth Rollins has definitely established himself as a great in-ring worker and a reliable member of the WWE locker room. He can be put in any storyline and adapt against any opponent. He can have a great match against a smaller guy like Rey Mysterio or even give a giant like Omos the best singles match of his career.

The Undertaker believes Bron Breakker should be the only WWE Superstar to use a Spear

The Spear is one of the most-used finishers in wrestling, with stars such as Bron Breakker, Roman Reigns, Edge, Bobby Lashley, and more using it. A variation of it is considered a signature move for Goldberg, Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, and Ricky Starks.

However, The Undertaker believes that Breakker should be the only star who should use the Spear. He explained that watching him Spear iShowSpeed during this year's Royal Rumble was an amazing moment to witness.

"I think we were watching it first on TV, and everybody jumped up. I don’t jump up, bro. I’m just saying. I don’t jump. I don’t get up. Me and my daughter, everybody was high-fiving each other. You bent him in half so bad... I mean no disrespect, but I mean, he’s a little light in the a** to be hit by somebody that hits like you do, man. I said, ‘They should take the Spear away from everybody else.’ I know there’s probably some people that probably take exception to that, but I was like, ‘Man, that should be his solely.’ Dude, his head almost hit his feet," The Undertaker said.

Breakker has a bright future in WWE. At just 27 years old, he's far from hitting his prime but is already a main event player after joining Seth Rollins' faction.

