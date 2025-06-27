  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Undertaker
  • Not John Cena, Roman Reigns or Charlotte Flair: The Undertaker heaps praise on top WWE star: "One of the finest in-ring performers of this generation"

Not John Cena, Roman Reigns or Charlotte Flair: The Undertaker heaps praise on top WWE star: "One of the finest in-ring performers of this generation"

By JP David
Published Jun 27, 2025 11:01 GMT
John Cena, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair. (Photos: WWE.com)
John Cena, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair are all multiple time World Champions. (Photo credits: WWE.com)

The Undertaker recently praised a WWE Superstar for being one of the finest in-ring performers of this generation. However, it's not John Cena, Roman Reigns, or Charlotte Flair.

Ad

On a recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, Bron Breakker discussed a variety of topics about his life and career. Breakker opened up about his current position as a member of Seth Rollins' group.

The Phenom explained that Breakker is in good hands because he'll be learning from Paul Heyman, who is one of the greatest minds in wrestling history. He added that being under the tutelage of Rollins would benefit him due to The Visionary being one of the finest in-ring workers of this generation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"What an opportunity for you because I think Seth is probably one of the finest in-ring performers of this generation," The Undertaker said. [From 49:52 to 50:02]

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Seth Rollins has definitely established himself as a great in-ring worker and a reliable member of the WWE locker room. He can be put in any storyline and adapt against any opponent. He can have a great match against a smaller guy like Rey Mysterio or even give a giant like Omos the best singles match of his career.

The Undertaker believes Bron Breakker should be the only WWE Superstar to use a Spear

The Spear is one of the most-used finishers in wrestling, with stars such as Bron Breakker, Roman Reigns, Edge, Bobby Lashley, and more using it. A variation of it is considered a signature move for Goldberg, Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, and Ricky Starks.

Ad

However, The Undertaker believes that Breakker should be the only star who should use the Spear. He explained that watching him Spear iShowSpeed during this year's Royal Rumble was an amazing moment to witness.

"I think we were watching it first on TV, and everybody jumped up. I don’t jump up, bro. I’m just saying. I don’t jump. I don’t get up. Me and my daughter, everybody was high-fiving each other. You bent him in half so bad... I mean no disrespect, but I mean, he’s a little light in the a** to be hit by somebody that hits like you do, man. I said, ‘They should take the Spear away from everybody else.’ I know there’s probably some people that probably take exception to that, but I was like, ‘Man, that should be his solely.’ Dude, his head almost hit his feet," The Undertaker said.
Ad
youtube-cover

Breakker has a bright future in WWE. At just 27 years old, he's far from hitting his prime but is already a main event player after joining Seth Rollins' faction.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications