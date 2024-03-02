"Not mad! Dudes didn't become successful by accident" - WWE Universe believes Logan Paul should form alliance with Judgment Day member

The WWE Universe often has uniquely creative ideas, and every now and then officials run with those fan ideas. After a recent message from the company, an interesting idea has been pitched for Logan Paul.

The Maverick is one of WWE's most braggadocio heels. The current United States Champion is a cocky one, and he's not shy about that trait. The official company Instagram handle recently posted a behind-the-scenes clip of Paul and Dominik Mysterio at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia before last Saturday's Elimination Chamber event.

The clip shows the Judgment Day member greeting the YouTube star, in the middle of filming. Mysterio looks at the camera and says whatever his fellow heel was just saying, it's correct. Paul then gave the son of Rey Mysterio a huge endorsement.

"That's the future of the WWE right there. Universal Champ," Logan said of Dominik.

The rising superstars then went back and forth over whether they were two of the most hated, most wanted, or most loved in WWE. They decided on being the most loved.

WWE fans were quick to respond to the idea of The Ultimate Influencer teaming up with the wrestler labeled "Dirty Kumquat" by Becky Lynch. Most of the reactions were full of praise and support for the potential team.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio below:

A look at Logan Paul's WWE career

Mega-celebrity Logan Paul made his name on Vine and continued his career on YouTube and other social media platforms. The 28-year-old has found success in podcasting, boxing, acting, and even the beverage industry.

Paul signed a multi-event WWE contract in June 2022, just a few months after his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38. The Miz and he defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio that night.

The Maverick later feuded with The Miz, defeating him at SummerSlam 2022. Paul's third match was against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Crown Jewel that November. He lost the match and was away until the Royal Rumble 2023.

Thereafter Paul took a loss against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. He participated in the 2023 Money In the Bank match and then went on to defeat Ricochet at SummerSlam that year. His next match was the biggest so far as he won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in November.

Paul's first title defense came at Royal Rumble 2024 over Kevin Owens. His non-PLE in-ring debut then came as a win over Miz in an Elimination Chamber qualifier on February 16.

Paul failed to win his first-ever Chamber match, but this set up his feud with Randy Orton. The Ultimate Influencer is expected to defend his title against The Viper at WrestleMania 40, but that has not yet been confirmed.

