"Not wearing a wedding ring" - Suspicious observation about Stephanie McMahon & Triple H's relationship made by veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently addressed Stephanie McMahon's relationship with Triple H following The Billion Dollar Princess' WWE return.

The former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO made a surprising comeback after nearly a year of absence to attend the Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony alongside her husband, Triple H. She also kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania XL. She even mentioned the new "Paul Levesque Era" in her opening speech.

While addressing Stephanie's return, Russo observed that she was not wearing her wedding band despite Triple H wearing his. The former head writer wondered if that was a "normal thing for a wife" as he considers it sacred for the wife to always wear her wedding ring.

"So, Stephanie is lovey-dovey with Paul Levesque at the Hall of Fame ceremony, okay, wearing her ECW hat, clearly not wearing a wedding ring while Hunter continues to wear his. Bro, I don't know, Stevie, you can ask your wife. I already know what the answer is from my wife," he said.

The veteran added:

"Is it a normal thing for a wife not to wear a wedding [band]? I think a husband would not wear a wedding band before his wife. He works out, it gets in the way, yada yada yada. That's why they got those rubber gimmicks..... But to me, that's sacred to a [wife]. I don't think a wife would just not wear a wedding band because she doesn't like wearing one," he added. [9:56 - 10:52]

Did Triple H and Stephanie McMahon kill separation rumors during WrestleMania XL weekend?

Several months ago, rumors suggested that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had separated. However, the couple's relationship seemed strong over the WrestleMania XL weekend.

Following her appearance on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows, Triple H posted a backstage photo of him hugging his wife with a one-word caption seemingly referring to their relationship, "forever." Many fans considered the post a rumor killer.

Nevertheless, Vince Russo claimed on The Brand podcast that Stephanie putting over her husband at WrestleMania XL does not prove they are still together.

"When people are telling me, Stevie, 'Oh, what are you talking about Stephanie and Hunter not being together when Stephanie is putting over Hunter?' I'm like, 'Bro, Vince and Linda weren't together for decades and people thought they were together. Don't be so naive and stupid.' If they wanna keep that a secret, bro, they're gonna keep it a secret and you're gonna think everything is hunky dory," he said. [1:57 - 2:18]

Russo recalled Bruce Prichard telling him in 2012 that Vince and Linda McMahon were separated. However, their alleged separation was reported nearly a decade later as the former Chairman's hush money controversy came to light.

Like Stephanie, Linda McMahon returned to WWE to attend the Hall of Fame 2024 Ceremony. She was also backstage at WrestleMania XL. It would be interesting to see if either would make an official comeback in the upcoming days.

