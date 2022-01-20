"Nothing driving this guy" - Wrestling veteran questions Vince McMahon's WWE motivation (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon is no longer driven to create compelling WWE storylines.

McMahon is viewed by many as a creative genius thanks to the success of his television shows over the last four decades. However, the WWE Chairman has received criticism in recent years due to his company’s on-screen product.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW drew the highest ratings in the show’s history. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he questioned whether his former boss still has the motivation to entertain fans. He noted that McMahon might feel like he has nothing left to prove.

“What is happening here is, from a Vince McMahon standpoint, there’s nothing more for him to prove," said Russo. "There’s nothing more for him to do. He’s making more money now than he ever, ever made at that company. Is it possible there’s just nothing driving this guy, where whatever it is, it is?”

Vince Russo is not the only person to question Vince McMahon’s desire

AEW’s Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, gave his honest opinion on Vince McMahon in his book, MOX, which was released in November.

The former WWE Champion explained that he left the company in 2019 after he reached the conclusion that McMahon “lost his magic” as a creative mastermind.

“I finally decided he’d just lost the plot and was so insulated in his own world, so disconnected from reality, he would never recover creatively," Moxley wrote. "He’s lost his magic, I decided, that Walt Disney magic that only Vince has, and when he dies, it’ll be gone forever.”

Vince Russo reached out to McMahon in October 2021 to discuss the possibility of working for him in a consultancy role. The former WWE writer said their exchange was “sad and unfortunate,” and they will never speak to each other again.

