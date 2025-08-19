“Nothing matters anymore” - Vince Russo reacts to Naomi announcing her pregnancy (Exclusive)

WWE Women's World Champion Naomi had a huge announcement to make on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The 37-year-old announced to the entire WWE Universe that she's pregnant and would be relinquishing her Women's World Championship.
Naomi and her husband, Jimmy Uso, have been married for over 10 years and are now expecting their first child together. Her pregnancy announcement comes in the middle of her first World Championship reign in over eight years. She won the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on IYO SKY at Evolution 2025.
Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the announcement on this week's episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He claimed to be confused by the segment, stating that nothing mattered anymore, as she was a heel. Yet, she was being celebrated on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story podcast and on RAW after her announcement.
"Well, here's what I'm getting at, bro. Nothing matters anymore. So, you've got a heel going out there. And the real emotion was for her to cry. And I'm not exactly sure that is... I'm guessing she's crying because she's going to be out of action [for] the next nine months. I'm thinking that's why she's crying. I'm not really sure. She's pregnant, but then again, the other side of the coin is that she's a heel. Why is a heel telling us she's freaking pregnant and they're celebrating it on Stephanie's show?" Russo said. [31:12 onwards]
It remains to be seen what will happen in the World Championship picture on RAW going forward. Stephanie Vaquer was set to face Naomi for the title at Clash in Paris after having won the Battle Royale at Evolution, but it now seems like she will go up against another challenger at the event.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.