"Nothing will ever beat this moment", "Priceless" - WWE fans react to SmackDown star Sheamus pulling a hilarious prank on former champion

Sheamus immediately rose up the ranks in WWE, became a four-time world champion, and is currently one of the best on the roster to lace up a pair of boots. The veteran is on a whole other level today as opposed to when he started off his career in Vince McMahon's company.

Recently, the SmackDown star shared a post on his social media about a prank he did on ex-WWE star Curtis Axel. The latter tried to roll up the referee instead of The Celtic Warrior during their match.

Playing along with the former IC Champion, Sheamus counted the pinfall in favor of Axel. A few seconds later, the latter, unbeknown what was going on, got hit by Sheamus with the White Noise.

You can check out the clip below:

Here are some fans reacting to the hilarious moment:

Tetos @Tetos_Interisti

Nothing will ever beat this moment! @WWESheamus This is peak!Nothing will ever beat this moment! @WWESheamus This is peak! 😂Nothing will ever beat this moment!

ApexAssassin @APEXASSASSlN @WWESheamus Now, this is funny. What happened to WWE with all this humour? @WWESheamus Now, this is funny. What happened to WWE with all this humour?

Stu @rossiwithani @WWESheamus It's still axelmania!!! Never got knocked out of the rumble @WWESheamus It's still axelmania!!! Never got knocked out of the rumble

ADJ92 @aj2766 @WWESheamus I mean is Axel backstage now? ONE MORE MATCH!! @WWESheamus I mean is Axel backstage now? ONE MORE MATCH!!

Curtis Axel wrestled his final WWE match against Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) on an episode of SmackDown in early 2020. During his 13-year run in Vince McMahon's promotion, he was once a "Paul Heyman Guy," feuding with CM Punk.

Meanwhile, Sheamus and current United States Champion Austin Theory have kickstarted a program still in its budding stages. He also leads The Brawling Brutes faction on the blue brand.

Sheamus regards a match against 14-time WWE World Champion as one of his favorites

In late 2010, Sheamus was WWE Champion in his second reign. Elsewhere on the Monday night show, Randy Orton's popularity reached its peak. The Viper's superstardom as a babyface began, and it was also around the time the "RKO Out of Nowhere" became a thing.

The Apex Predator was the one to dethrone Sheamus at the Night of Champions pay-per-view. The duo ended their rivalry that year inside Hell in a Cell, with Orton retaining the title:

"I’ve had some great matches, Hell in a Cell, I really like the one I had against Randy [Orton]," Sheamus recalled. [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Section-IV Wrestling @SectionIv On This Day: 2010 – A whole host of title changes took place at WWE Night Of Champions.

Randy Orton snared the WWE Championship when he defeated Sheamus, John Cena, Wade Barrett, Edge, and Chris Jericho in a 6-Pack Elimination Challenge. On This Day: 2010 – A whole host of title changes took place at WWE Night Of Champions.Randy Orton snared the WWE Championship when he defeated Sheamus, John Cena, Wade Barrett, Edge, and Chris Jericho in a 6-Pack Elimination Challenge. https://t.co/fD3jagJJ21

Randy Orton and Sheamus revisited their rivalry in 2015, with both trading victories on pay-per-view. The Irishman always had great chemistry with The Viper.

There was even a rumor plans were made for the two to headline WrestleMania 29 over the World Heavyweight Championship. However, they teamed together to take on The Shield in the latter's debut match on The Grandest Stage.

You can read more about the former WWE Champion's recent revelation about getting "p****d off" at Sheamus and another top star here.

Poll : 0 votes