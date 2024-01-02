"Nothing will stop me" - Former WWE Champion makes bold claim ahead of RAW Day 1

A former WWE Champion has made a bold claim ahead of tonight's Day 1 edition of RAW.

This week's show will take place in San Diego and will feature two title matches. The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley will be defending the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile tonight, and Seth Rollins will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. Becky Lynch and Nia Jax will square off in a grudge match that has been five years in the making as well.

Ahead of the Day 1 edition of RAW, The Miz shared an interesting new video on his Instagram account. The A-Lister vowed to show the best version of himself in 2024 and that nothing will stop him.

"Hello 2024, may I introduce my best version, nothing will stop me. It's showtime," he said.

The Miz reveals he wants popular NFL star to appear at WWE WrestleMania

The Miz recently shared that he regularly messages Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce about appearing at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with the RAW star at the airport and he shared that he is hoping to get Travis Kelce to appear at WrestleMania later this year. Travis Kelce has become a household name after it was revealed that he was dating popular music star Taylor Swift.

"I'm always sending, like, DMs to Travis being like, "Hey, you'd be pretty good in the ring; I think you could do pretty well," The Miz said. "Maybe he retires after this year and then what better way to go out than with a match at WrestleMania."

The 43-year-old battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Survivor Series but came up short. The Ring General got the better of the veteran once again on the December 18 edition of WWE RAW to retain the Intercontinental Championship. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the 8-time Intercontinental Champion on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Would you like to see The Miz capture a title in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.