"They're gonna get married this year?" - Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's NYE kiss sends fans into a frenzy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship was certainly a highlight from 2023. The two turned heads ever since Kelce first mentioned Swift on the "New Heights" podcast, eventually making an appearance together at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

They went on plenty of dates throughout last year, often papped or caught on camera while spending time together. As 2024 rolled in, a few clips captured Kelce and Swift sharing a soft kiss while dancing together.

Fans went crazy over the small clip, hyping up the new power couple. Swift and Kelce seemed to be in their own bubble, swaying easily. Naturally, a few Twitter (now X) users ended up speculating about their possible marriage.

"THEY'RE GONNA GET MARRIED THIS YEAR ???" one user wrote.

A few fans were concerned about the video itself, wondering if it was correct to film them.

A few Swifties are even viewing it as a lucky charm moving into 2024:

"Waking up to this has me convinced 2024 is going to be the best one yet"

Though a few users have been unhappy with the constant Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce media coverage, most NFL fans and Swifties have continued to cheer on the two celebrities.

Along with NYE, Kelce and Swift also seem to have spent Christmas together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are eager to support each other

While maintaining their privacy, Swift and Kelce haven't been shying away from showing off their relationship. The two have shown up to support each other, be it a Kansas City Chiefs game or Swift's Eras Tour concert in Argentina.

During an interview with TIMES for her Person of the Year honor, Swift opened up about their life, explaining what their focus is. The two even dated in secret for a while, having some time to themselves before going public with their relationship.

TS supporting Travis Kelce at the Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs game

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Speaking of their continued support of each other, Swift added:

"I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. We’re just proud of each other."

With the 2023 NFL season drawing to a close soon, one can only expect more public appearances from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.