"Now, I'm wearing Punk" - Stephanie McMahon reveals the 'gross' thing CM Punk loves to do to her

Stephanie McMahon interviewed WWE Superstar CM Punk in the first episode of her new show, Stephanie's Places. As they shared an emotional moment backstage, The Billion Dollar Princess revealed that The Best in the World has a specific habit with her.

Ad

In her new show, the former WWE Chairwoman interviewed top superstars and legends from different generations, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Bloodline, Charlotte Flair, and Cody Rhodes. In the first episode, guest CM Punk discussed various topics with Stephanie, including his relationship with her husband, Triple H, his UFC stint following his departure in 2014, and his return in 2023. Meanwhile, the camera followed The Billion Dollar Princess as she watched The Second City Saint wrestle his first singles match after his comeback.

Ad

Trending

After Punk's loss to Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam last year, he hugged the 48-year-old in the front row. Later, the two shared an emotional moment backstage as they discussed his comeback. The Best in the World then asked McMahon if she was going to hug him, and she did. Stephanie then addressed the camera, explaining that Punk loves to give her "gross, sweaty hugs."

"I'll hug you again. Big, sweaty hug. He loves to do this. He used to do this all the time to me. He loves to give me the gross, sweaty hug. Now, I'm wearing Punk, yes," she said.

Ad

Ad

Stephanie McMahon was honored to have the former WWE Champion as her first guest

Before the first episode of Stephanie's Places dropped, Stephanie McMahon shared several clips from it on social media. One of these featured her backstage interaction with CM Punk.

In the caption, The Billion Dollar Princess shared her inspiration and also stated that she was honored to have him as her first guest on the show.

Ad

"Other than this brief moment at Gorilla, the first real conversation I had with @cmpunk since he had left @wwe was the sit down interview for #StephaniesPlaces! What a way to restart our relationship! I couldn’t be more grateful for his time and perspective, especially on such an important day!"

Expand Tweet

In the same episode, Stephanie McMahon shared her thoughts on her husband, Triple H, as well as her feelings about having children.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback