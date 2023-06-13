"Now on to a new Era" - Bianca Belair sends cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

Bianca Belair has delivered a cryptic message ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW in Wichita, Kansas.

The EST recently lost the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Belair had previously defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 39 to retain the title, but The Empress of Tomorrow got the better of her in the rematch. The title has since been rebranded as the WWE Women's Championship.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter today to reflect on her journey as RAW Women's Champion. She said the journey was full of hard work, and she is grateful to be a part of history:

"That RAW Women’s Title means SO much to me. The journey was full of blood, sweat, tears, black eyes/stitches, hardwork/grind, sacrifice, exhaustion, but MOSTLY PRIDE & JOY that led me to be the Longest Reigning RAW Women’s Champion. I am so grateful to be a part of this history!," she tweeted.

Bianca then noted that her days as the RAW Women's Champion are in the past, and it is on to a new era:

"…Now on to a new Era where more history and moments will be made!"

Bianca Belair complains about Charlotte Flair getting a title shot after WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair was rightfully annoyed following the events of this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Asuka was presented with the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown after Bianca Belair had struck a deal with Adam Pearce. She agreed not to ruin the celebration in exchange for another match against the champion shortly. However, Charlotte Flair interrupted the presentation, and Adam Pearce awarded her a title match.

Bianca Belair took to Twitter after SmackDown and wondered if she was "trippin" after Charlotte was given a title match against Asuka:

"Been processing what went down last night. So let me get this straight. I did exactly what was asked of me. I agreed to let Asuka have her moment as long as I got my REMATCH JUST for Charlotte to come out, demand and get handed a REMATCH? 🤔 Am I trippin or am I trippin?", she tweeted.

Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 and had an incredible 419 reign with the title before losing to Asuka at Night of Champions. Her reign as RAW Women's Champion was historic, but it is time for The EST to begin a new journey on SmackDown.

Do you think Charlotte Flair deserves a title shot right when she returns to WWE?

