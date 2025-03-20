NXT GM receives inquiry; Chelsea Green and potential WWE championship challenger react

WWE is a month away from WrestleMania 41 and NXT Stand & Deliver V. Superstars on all three brands are turning things up in hopes of securing their spots in Las Vegas, and General Managers are listening closely to what fans are hoping to see. A title match seems to be in the works after the GM of the developmental brand Ava received a public inquiry, which Chelsea Green responded to.

The inaugural Women's United States Champion just passed the 95-day mark of her reign. Green became champion by defeating Michin, and since then she has only defended on the main roster against her new rival, retaining once by pinfall, once via DQ loss, and again two weeks ago in a Street Fight, thanks to Alba Fyre, who has joined Piper Niven in Green's security detail.

Green returned to NXT singles action on last night's show, retaining her title over Sol Ruca, thanks to Slaygents P & A, who also took out Zaria at ringside. A die-hard Chelsea fan took to X/Twitter today to call on the General Manager to book her on the black and silver brand again. While Ava has not replied as of now, the champ did ask the locker room who was next, which led to a fan suggesting Green vs. Kelani Jordan. The Women's US Champion responded and asked Jordan if she was up for it.

"@kelani_wwe you in?," Chelsea Green inquired.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated's 2024 Rookie of the Year 2024 was quick to respond. Jordan's three-word reply seemed to seal the deal as Green's next challenger in NXT, but officials have not confirmed the match as of this writing.

"I'd be honored 😏," Kelani Jordan responded.

Jordan became the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion by winning a six-woman Ladder Match at Battleground 2024 but was dethroned by Fallon Henley 140 days later in a Gauntlet Match that included Fatal Influence stablemates Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne.

Chelsea Green to continue feud on WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre are set to join the ongoing WWE tour of Europe. Niven is scheduled to wrestle Zelina Vega on Friday's SmackDown in Bologna, Italy.

Vega recently returned to the blue brand and called Green out for a shot at the Women's United States Championship. However, it was decided that the 34-year-old must first go through Piper Niven. The former LWO member was confident that she would earn a title match, and dethrone the inaugural champion.

Green and Vega have only worked one singles match, despite their lengthy careers. WWE's second Speed tournament for the women's division was held last November, which saw Zelina get the win in the first round.

