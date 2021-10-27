The Usos respond to Solo Sikoa's debut at NXT 2.0: Halloween Havoc

NXT 2.0's Halloween Havoc saw many surprises, including the debut of Solo Sikoa.

The much-anticipated debut has been teased by NXT 2.0 for over three weeks, airing multiple vignettes hyping him up. Last week, it was reported that Sikoa would be making his debut at Halloween Havoc.

Following his debut, 7x WWE Tag Team Champions, and key members of The Bloodline, Jimmy and Jey Uso, took to Twitter to respond.

The message was a single "blood" emoji and straight to the point. Sikoa is The Usos' real-life younger brother and son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

While Sikoa's debut was short-lived, it was impactful. Sikoa marched into the ring and went after LA Knight and Grayson Waller. Knight and Waller were in the ring dressed as vampires, much to the groan of WWE fans in attendance.

Sikoa tossed Waller out of the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex.

Sikoa wants to maintain his connection to his WWE Samoan dynasty. He dyed his hair blonde, seemingly in honor of his father. The crowd inside the arena chanted "Uso" during the debut.

Could Sikoa's time in NXT be short-lived?

Since Sikoa was signed to a WWE Developmental deal this past summer, fans have been speculating whether or not he could join The Bloodline on the WWE main roster.

Both NXT and WWE fans have taken to social media to voice their theories. While the idea of The Bloodline adding another member sounds enticing, WWE will probably want Sikoa to have at least ONE match in NXT first.

