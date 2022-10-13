"I slept on every couch that I could possibly sleep on" - NXT star Cameron Grimes shares an emotional message after buying his first house

After buying his first house, NXT star Cameron Grimes recently shared an emotional message on his Instagram account.

Following a successful stint on the independent circuit and IMPACT Wrestling, Grimes signed a developmental contract with WWE in January 2019. He has since been an active competitor on NXT.

A few hours ago, Grimes took to Instagram to announce that he had become a homeowner for the first time. Celebrating the occasion, he shared an emotional message with his followers.

"Today is the greatest moment of my life so far. In sixth grade my father and I moved into my grandmothers home and from then until I graduated High school I shared a 100 sqft room with my father. I then moved to Burlington NC to continue to chase my dream. Through that process I slept on every couch that I could possibly sleep on until I ran out of couches! Then I moved into our training facility and slept on the floor hiding the fact that I was living there," he wrote.

Grimes then explained that after renting a place to live for the past seven years, he finally bought a house.

"I then started to make it in wrestling and then could afford to rent a place to live and have been renting for the past 7 years. Today marks the greatest moment for me because now I am officially a Homeowner," he added.

Cameron Grimes has held a few titles in NXT

Since joining the Stamford-based company, Cameron Grimes has won a few titles in NXT. The 29-year-old captured his first championship on August 22, 2021, when he defeated LA Knight for the Million Dollar Championship at TakeOver 36. Nevertheless, he relinquished the title to Ted DiBiase two days later.

Last April, Grimes captured the NXT North American Championship after winning a Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. He held the title for 63 days before losing it to Carmelo Hayes at In Your House.

