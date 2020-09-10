NXT Super Tuesday II ratings revealed

WWE aired their NXT Super Tuesday II event on USA Network this week, with the black and gold brand moving to Tuesday night for the NHL Playoffs.

This episode opened with Finn Balor defeating Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion and featured a main event of Rhea Ripley beating Mercedes Martinez in a Steel Cage Match. The ratings are now in for this special episode, which were down from last week. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT drew 838,000 viewers and got a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

While this number is down slightly from last week's NXT Super Tuesday that drew 849,000 viewers, WWE has to be happy with the show pulling in better numbers than the opposing AEW Dynamite.

Prior to the past few weeks unopposed, NXT had been drawing under 800,000 viewers weekly on Wednesday nights against AEW. This week's NXT ranked #15 for the evening, with the NBA Playoff games ranking #1.

The 0.22 rating for NXT Super Tuesday II was also the highest 18-49 demo number since July's Great American Bash two-week event. These numbers over the past two Tuesdays should have an influence on the ongoing discussions within WWE over whether they will move nights away from AEW Dynamite.

WWE and USA Network considering moving NXT away from Wednesday nights

.@RheaRipley_WWE breaks out the BRUTALITY in the "Battle of the Badasses" as she picks up the win against The #RobertStoneBrand's @RealMMartinez in the main event of #NXTSuperTuesday II! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/W2rrXK1wci — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020

With the strong numbers over the past two weeks for NXT Super Tuesday, WWE has to be further considering moving NXT off of Wednesday nights. WrestleVotes previously reported that there is ongoing discussions on whether to move nights for the black and gold brand.

Advertisement

NXT has drew consistently-strong ratings unopposed by AEW Dynamite over the past month, which has led many to believe both companies would be better off on separate nights.

We will see how the ratings shape out with both NXT and AEW Dynamite coming back to Wednesday nights in the next two weeks. The Wednesday Night Wars has been fun while they lasted, but the wrestling business as a whole may possibly be better off with the shows not going head to head.