"It was time to be different" - NXT Superstar Joe Gacy on his current persona

NXT Superstar Joe Gacy recently opened up on the ideation behind his dark character on the developmental brand.

Joe Gacy is set to face NXT Champion Bron Breakker for the title at In Your House this month. A couple of weeks ago, he raised the stakes against the champion, stating that he would lose his title even in case of disqualification. Last week, Gacy's accomplices disrupted Breakker's match against Duke Hudson. While the champion managed to get back at his attackers with a steel chair, he hit his opponent with the chair without realising it, while a gloating Gacy looked on.

The duo faced each other at Spring Breakin', and Breakker retained his championship. In the coming weeks, Gacy will continue to play mind games on the second-generation superstar. He even went to the extent of having his two associates, the two hooded figures assaulted Breakker after an NXT episode went off air, resulting in him being stretchered out of the arena.

In a recent interaction with Denise Salcedo, the 34 year-old stated how he had a different look when he signed with the developmental brand and how it was similar to other superstars.

“When I first came to NXT, or when I first was signed with WWE, I had a very different look. I had longer hair, longer beard, I wore trunks, boots, and had a vest. But I guess when it came down to it, it was very similar to everyone else. Everyone had long hair and the beard, I mean, granted, I still have my beard, but I think it was time to be different.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Check out the entire video below:

Joe Gacy loves what he does irrespective of fans reactions

Joe Gacy has been feuding with the NXT Champion since Stand and Deliver. He kidnapped Breakker's father and Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Following which, he started sending creepy messages to the champion.

In the same interaction with Denise Salcedo, Gacy stated that he loves what he does despite being loved or hated by fans.

“I love it. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Whether you want to cheer me or boo me, I love every moment of it. Just being able to be here and doing what I’m doing is crazy." [H/T Wrestling News]

With his previous attempts at winning the NXT title being unsuccessful, it is to be seen whether Joe Gacy's mind games will be deemed to be effective on Bron Breakker at In Your House.

