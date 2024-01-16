"OMOS KNOWS!" - Former WWE Champion reacts to 50-year-old veteran's hilarious post

Omos and MVP may not have been on WWE TV for months, but the duo caught the attention of fans when they recently dropped a post on social media.

It was a video clip of them apparently visiting Cactus Jack's "hometown," Truth or Consequences. Mick Foley, originally born in Indiana and raised in Long Island, New York, evidently loved the reference to his previous on-screen persona.

On Instagram, Foley gave MVP a shoutout, calling the latter one of the best "talkers" in the wrestling business today. Furthermore, the former WWE Champion also added that Omos is in good hands.

"OMOS KNOWS! Check out @the305mvp and @thegiantomos taking a trip over to Cactus Jack’s hometown of Truth or Consequences, NM for a brief wrestling history lesson… I loved seeing this video yesterday! It goes without saying but @the305mvp has been one of the best talkers in our business for a long time. If anyone can help harness more of Omos’s unlimited potential in @wwe, it’s MVP," he wrote.

Check out Mick Foley's Instagram post below:

The Nigerian Giant last competed in the SlimJim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023. A Royal Rumble appearance on January 27 is not out of the question.

Omos praises Brock Lesnar following WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania last year, one of the most unexpected bouts took place - Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. It opened Night Two of Show of Shows, and The Beast Incarnate walked away with the win.

While talking to the Daily Mail about his experience working with Lesnar, the former RAW Tag Team Champion couldn't help but hold up The Beast in high regard. The Nigerian Giant elaborated on the kind of athlete and performer the ex-UFC mauler is:

"I don’t think he [Brock Lesnar] gets the credit he deserves. He’s such an amazing and talented worker. He has figured out this business to the core. From his facial expressions, to his physicality, to his selling. He gets it. Most importantly, he understands his role depending on where he’s put. He has such awareness and that’s the person he is."

The 29-year-old revealed that before the contest, Brock Lesnar wanted to know if he could live up to the expectations. Ultimately, The Beast Incarnate enjoyed working with him:

"I remember having a conversation with him about how to prepare and he just said, ‘Don’t worry!’ For him, he wanted to see whether I could live up to expectations. Everything in life is a test and I knew I had to go out there and put everything I have learned into that match and I’m glad it came out the way it did. Brock is amazing. He was pleased after. I wanted to make sure he had fun, that’s always my goal. When it’s fun, you want to keep on doing it."

He worked with AJ Styles, The New Day, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar in the past three years at the Show of Shows. What's next for The Nigerian Giant?

