"Omos is still employed?" "This has to happen now" - Fans erupt after the absent WWE star gets called out

WWE Superstar Omos recently received an unexpected challenge, and fans just can't keep calm about it. Tyler Bate, the newest addition to the SmackDown roster, has raised many eyebrows by saying he could take out The Nigerian Giant if they happened to cross paths at this Saturday night's Royal Rumble 2024.

Omos is one of the most intimidating performers on WWE's roster, with his sheer size sending shivers down the spine of his opponents. His matches on the Live Event circuit aside, fans have only sporadically seen him on TV, with his last appearance coming during the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023.

Amid this, Tyler Bate, who was called up to the main roster earlier this year, has called out Omos, saying he was looking forward to putting him in an Airplane Spin if they came face-to-face during the Rumble match. His comments quickly got the attention of fans on social media, with many clamoring to see the two cross paths.

A few fans even pointed out that while his physical stature might suggest otherwise, Tyler Bate possessed incredible strength.

Check out some of those reactions below:

Braun Strowman comments on sharing a ring with Omos in WWE

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling last month, Braun Strowman opened up about clashing with Omos in a battle of the behemoths at Crown Jewel 2022.

The Monster Among Men confessed that he never imagined sharing a ring with someone who could challenge him physically until he met The Nigerian Giant. He added that Omos was one of the largest human beings he had ever met.

"There's a saying in life that I learned a long time ago through strongman and everything, 'There's always somebody bigger and badder out there,' and for almost my entire life I'd never ran into it until I met Omos. He is one big, bad S.O.B. There's no other way of putting it around. He's the largest human being I've ever seen in my life. It's comical to think that we're the same species," said Strowman.

Strowman is currently sidelined from WWE due to a neck injury. He last wrestled for the company on the May 1, 2023, edition of RAW.

It'll be interesting to see if he makes his stunning return on January 27 at Royal Rumble 2024.

Are you excited to see a showdown between Omos and Tyler Bate in WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

