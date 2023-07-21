"One of the absolute best to do it" - WWE's MVP and others react to 50-year-old legend's retirement 

It's always a heartfelt moment to see genuine professional wrestling veterans hang up their boots. One such name recently called time on a great career, and it has attracted the attention of WWE stars MVP and JD McDonagh, amongst others.

Doug Williams might not ring a bell for the WWE faithful, but the 50-year-old has been an important figure in the UK wrestling scene for decades. He began his career as a 16-year-old rookie and became a more renowned name worldwide, courtesy of stints in Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling/TNA.

Williams has competed all around the globe, collecting titles in top companies such as the ROH Pure Championship and the X-Division title in IMPACT.

After wrestling for nearly 30 years, Doug Williams finally retired at a show in Scotland on June 17. While he'd previously walked away from the ring in 2018 only to return in 2021, it seems like the well-respected performer is well and truly done this time.

MVP, who reminisced about wrestling Doug Williams in the past, wrote the following comment on a picture of his former colleague's boots inside the squared circle.

"You're one of the good guys! It was an absolute honour to share a ring with you. I wish we had more opportunities to do it! Salute Sensei!"

The WWE star also put out another message on his Instagram Stories, calling Williams a "trailblazer" who inspired many young talents coming out of the UK.

"Doug Williams has retired. One of the absolute best to do it. A legend on the UK wrestling scene and a trailblazer! Cheers to Doug! Classy gent!"

WWE RAW's JD McDonagh, who grew up admiring Williams' work, also shared MVP's sentiments. "Trailblazer, thank you, Doug," wrote the former NXT star, as he was one of the many who celebrated the career of an influential wrestler.

You can check out the reactions in Doug Williams' post below:

