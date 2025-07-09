One of the all-time greats bids goodbye to the WWE Universe

The WWE Universe on RAW last night witnessed the final appearance of one of the all-time greats. The cameras captured a heartwarming moment after the show went off air.
During the go-home episode of RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg graced the fans with his presence. He confronted Gunther ahead of his retirement match this weekend. Da Man didn't waste any time and dropped The Ring General with a right hand to send him a stern message before their epic showdown.
The upcoming match is billed as "Title vs. Career." That all but confirms that the WCW icon has made his last-ever appearance on Monday Night RAW in wrestling capacity. Earlier today, WWE uploaded exclusive, unseen footage of Goldberg interacting with fans and bidding goodbye in an emotional moment before walking to the back.
The WWE Instagram account also shared the following message as the caption:
"One more time... 🔥🔥🔥 GOLDBERG vs. GUNTHER THIS SATURDAY at #SNME! 👏👏👏".
WWE icon Goldberg's family member passed away
Yesterday, Goldberg's wife, Wanda, took to her Instagram to issue a heartfelt message amid the passing of her father.
"Yesterday the world lost an amazing man, our dad. He lived a long wonderful life of 88 years and I feel so blessed that we had him as long as we did. He was such a fun, witty, caring, adventurous, sweet man and just had a magic quality about him that everyone gravitated toward. Mom and Dad would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on July 14th. I love you Dad and I want to thank you for being the best Dad a family could ever ask for. I didn’t need to watch movies about super heroes, I was raised by one. I love you Dad ❤," she wrote.
We at Sportskeeda Wrestling offer our sincere condolences to Goldberg and his family.
