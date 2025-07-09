One of the all-time greats bids goodbye to the WWE Universe

The WWE Universe on RAW last night witnessed the final appearance of one of the all-time greats. The cameras captured a heartwarming moment after the show went off air.

Ad

During the go-home episode of RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg graced the fans with his presence. He confronted Gunther ahead of his retirement match this weekend. Da Man didn't waste any time and dropped The Ring General with a right hand to send him a stern message before their epic showdown.

The upcoming match is billed as "Title vs. Career." That all but confirms that the WCW icon has made his last-ever appearance on Monday Night RAW in wrestling capacity. Earlier today, WWE uploaded exclusive, unseen footage of Goldberg interacting with fans and bidding goodbye in an emotional moment before walking to the back.

Ad

Trending

The WWE Instagram account also shared the following message as the caption:

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

"One more time... 🔥🔥🔥 GOLDBERG vs. GUNTHER THIS SATURDAY at #SNME! 👏👏👏".

You can check out the clip posted on Instagram below:

Ad

WWE icon Goldberg's family member passed away

Yesterday, Goldberg's wife, Wanda, took to her Instagram to issue a heartfelt message amid the passing of her father.

"Yesterday the world lost an amazing man, our dad. He lived a long wonderful life of 88 years and I feel so blessed that we had him as long as we did. He was such a fun, witty, caring, adventurous, sweet man and just had a magic quality about him that everyone gravitated toward. Mom and Dad would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on July 14th. I love you Dad and I want to thank you for being the best Dad a family could ever ask for. I didn’t need to watch movies about super heroes, I was raised by one. I love you Dad ❤," she wrote.

Ad

You can check out her Instagram post below:

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling offer our sincere condolences to Goldberg and his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!