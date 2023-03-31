"One of the most dopest performers in wrestling" – Top Bloodline members breaks character to praise Sami Zayn ahead of WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn was praised by a top Bloodline member ahead of WrestleMania 39. The superstar in question here is Jey Uso.

The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Zayn and Kevin Owens on Night One of WrestleMania.

Speaking at WaleMania, Jey broke character to praise his on-screen rival, with whom he was stablemates for numerous months. Zayn is a former Honorary Uce who betrayed The Bloodline and Roman Reigns back at the Royal Rumble PLE.

"Sami Zayn is one of the most dopest performers in wrestling. Half the promos, he's like, 'Uce, say this'... he's like coaching me too, coaching all of us. He's been in the business longer than us, man, you know," said Jey. [0:01-0:25]

LA Knight recently praised Sami Zayn for his promo skills

WWE star LA Knight recently praised his colleague Sami Zayn for improving his promo skills and his ability to talk on the microphone.

During an exclusive interview on The Daily Show, the 40-year-old WWE star discussed how Zayn had evolved into one of the best talkers in the business. He said:

"I'm gonna use Sami Zayn as a great example. He avoided it, wasn't a very good talker. Actually, didn't want to talk. Now he's like one of the best in the business. You put him in front of a microphone, in front of a camera and it's electric. The people love him."

Zayn recently reunited with Kevin Owens on WWE television, as the duo challenged The Usos for the tag team championship. The two tag teams will collide on Night One but it is yet to be revealed if the title match will headline the first night of action.

