"One I'll never forget" - Former champion sends message to Charlotte Flair amid WWE absence

A popular WWE star has sent a message to Charlotte Flair during her hiatus from the company. The veteran suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a singles match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown.

Natalya took to her official X account (formerly Twitter) today and reflected on her NXT Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair at TakeOver 2014. The event took place exactly a decade ago on May 29, 2014, and Flair defeated the veteran to capture the vacant NXT Women's Championship.

The former champion noted she holds the record for most women's matches in WWE but will never forget that match against Flair. She has also previously referred to the match as her "WrestleMania moment."

"When the smoke of the Women’s Evolution is cleared, I hope the names remembered will be many, and the moments mentioned will include this match. I’ve wrestled over 60 different women, and I hold the record for most female matches in WWE, but this match and this opponent was magic. One I’ll never forget," she wrote.

Natalya suggests interesting idea for Charlotte Flair's presentation in WWE

WWE veteran Natalya recently pitched an interesting idea for Charlotte Flair's character. The Queen has been dominant during her time in the company, but Natalya would like to see a different version of her character presented to wrestling fans.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last year, the former champion stated that Charlotte Flair has never been presented as vulnerable on television. She suggested Flair be shown as vulnerable to fans as a way to show a different side of her character.

"I would love to one day see Charlotte in the role of being like super, super vulnerable. When you talk about weaknesses, I don't look at Charlotte and I don't go, 'Wow, she's got a lot of weaknesses.' But, for me, from a fan's standpoint, I think the one thing we haven't seen from Charlotte is just being very, very vulnerable." [1:16 – 1:38]

Wrestling legend Ric Flair believes that his daughter will make it back to the ring before anyone expects her to. Only time will tell when the 38-year-old is medically cleared to return to action.

