One Man Wants WWE To Throw Bron Breakker's A** "In The Deep End"

One person wants WWE to throw Bron Breakker into the deep end to test his credentials. Breakker has been on a hot streak as part of The Vision and recently took out Seth Rollins from the faction.
With the World Heavyweight Championship vacated due to Rollins' injury, Breakker showed up on RAW this week with the title over his shoulder. This led to many fans and veterans pointing out that he looked like he belonged in the title picture.
On the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray had the same sentiment, saying that he looked like the "real deal." He then asked Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, for his take, and he echoed the sentiment. Nemeth also urged WWE to give Bron Breakker a shot in the main event.
"The main event, hell, there’s one way to find out. Throw his a** in the deep end, and let’s go. Because if you’re getting behind somebody, a lot of people have been bringing up the last few years, and especially the last few weeks and months, if somebody’s ready, and they’re not 45, who the hell cares? Put them in the main event and give him a shot . It used to be sink or swim. Why not do it now?" he said.
The idea behind The Vision is to eventually put over Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as future main eventers. However, given the lack of fresh talent in the title picture, taking a chance with the former NXT champion isn't a bad idea.
Nemeth added that The Bronsons look like breakout stars, and WWE should give them a chance to see if they deliver.
Bron Breakker was not part of the Battle Royal on RAW
With CM Punk being the No. 1 contender for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, a battle royal was announced on RAW to determine who will face Punk for the Title.
The match included a number of top stars from WWE's flagship show, but Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were not involved. Earlier in the night, GM Adam Pearce removed both of them from the match, and despite pleas from Paul Heyman, they were not added back.
Jey Uso eventually won the match to earn his shot, but it remains to be seen whether The Vision will play a role in the Championship match on Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.
