"One of the most stubborn pieces of c*ap" - Drew McIntyre opens up about facing CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been involved in a heated feud for quite some time now. Recently, The Scottish Warrior reflected on his first-ever bout against The Best in the World at SummerSlam 2024.

At this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, the two men engaged in a fierce battle, with Seth Rollins serving as the Special Guest Referee. In the final moments of the match, Punk executed a GTS on The Visionary. However, McIntyre retaliated with a low blow to his opponent, followed by a Claymore Kick, securing the victory and pinning the former AEW star.

Speaking to Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast at Fanatics Fest in New York City, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion discussed his match against CM Punk. Drew McIntyre expressed surprise at The Second City Saint's resilience and durability in the ring, attributing it to his unwavering determination.

"He [CM Punk] is one of the most stubborn pieces of c*ap on planet Earth. He's so stubborn, he just won't give up, he'll keep pushing forward and I was surprised when I got hit with the first punch, how much I felt it. I was surprised when he kept kicking out and most of all, I was surprised by his durability and cardio, so he caught me off guard in that way," he said.

The Scottish Warrior added:

"Honestly, I've been in the ring with the best of the best in the past 10 years. He still ranks right up there, as much as I take the p*ss, rightfully so. He still can get it done in the ring, but most of all, he just refuses to give up, which is like Christmas for me because I know 'Fine, well, he won't stop until his heart does,' and I have no problem with making that happen." [From 03:03 to 03:44]

You can watch the full video below:

Drew McIntyre will face CM Punk once again at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event

The upcoming WWE PLE is Bash in Berlin which will emanate from the Uber Arena on August 31, 2024, in Germany. The company has announced that Punk and McIntyre will clash in a unique match.

The Scottish Warrior, after SummerSlam, once again took off with The Voice of the Voiceless' cherished bracelet. On an episode of RAW, CM Punk issued a challenge to Drew McIntyre, daring him to face him in a brutal Strap Match at Bash in Berlin.

Given the ongoing tension between WWE Superstars Punk and McIntyre, their upcoming match in Germany may not be the final chapter in their rivalry. Whether The Second City Saint can even the scores against the former World Heavyweight Champion at the next PLE remains to be seen.

