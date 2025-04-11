"One of the sweetest people I've ever met" – Dark Side of the Ring producer on Jim Cornette vs. Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Jim Cornette and Vince Russo have been outspoken about their dislike for one another over the last few years. Evan Husney, the producer of the VICE TV series Dark Side of the Ring, recently shared his experiences working with both men.

Cornette and Russo crossed paths when they wrote television for TNA and WWE. Their rift largely revolves around different outlooks on the industry, with Cornette preferring old-school wrestling and Russo viewing the product as a television show.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Husney revealed that Russo is not as explosive as he seems in interviews:

"I don't wanna blow his spot, but when the camera's off he's a very mild-mannered, very nice and approachable and just kinda charming, sweet guy, which is not the persona I think that gets sort of attached to his on-air, on camera, or even on podcast, on radio personality, where he's kinda turned up to 11." [16:37 – 17:02]

Similarly, Husney only has good things to say about the times he has interviewed Jim Cornette for Dark Side of the Ring projects:

"He's like one of the sweetest people I've ever met. If I were to be standing in his kitchen and we're talking about something that agitates him, then he's obviously gonna get into Jim Cornette mode. I mean, that's a shoot. When Jim's turned on, that's not a gimmick. That's part of Jim and I love that. But, yeah, sweet as can be." [17:37 – 18:09]

Evan Husney finds Jim Cornette vs. Vince Russo "incredibly entertaining"

In 2017, Vince Russo filed a restraining order against Jim Cornette after the legendary wrestling manager took several digs at him and his family. Since then, Cornette has referred to WWE's former head writer as "s***stain" and refuses to acknowledge him by name.

Although Evan Husney gets along with both men, he finds their never-ending rivalry amusing:

"I would be remiss if I didn't say it's incredibly entertaining, but it is very real. Vince, obviously, I feel like from his point of view he thinks it's absurd and can't believe it's something that's still perpetuating to this day, I'm sure, but for Jim, for whatever reason, it's like their philosophical differences are so extreme, and from Jim's point of view, and one of the things I love about him, is he is a purist in the best sense. He's all about authenticity in wrestling and wrestling being portrayed in the most respectful way possible." [19:28 – 20:18]

Husney also revealed how Tony Atlas' foot fetish became the focus of an upcoming Dark Side of the Ring episode.

The sixth season of Dark Side of the Ring airs every Tuesday on VICE TV. You can also check out new episodes of the Dark Side of the Ring Unheard podcast on the VICE TV YouTube channel every Wednesday.

